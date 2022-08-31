Mikal Bridges Sounds off on Philadelphia Fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have to be kicking themselves over this one. It’s hard to see a former lottery pick blossom on another team. It’s even harder when that player is a Philadelphia native who twice won the NCAA championship with Jay Wright at Villanova. Even harder when that player’s parent works for the Sixers.

But alas, Mikal Bridges was simply never meant to be.

And even if draft night was the last time we’ll get to see him wearing anything Sixers-related, at least he still shows out for the baseball club.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated “Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day” in Phoenix. Not-so-coincidentally, Mikal Bridges Day was scheduled for the same day the D-Backs took on the Phillies.

And who better to throw out the first pitch than the man of honor himself?

After the game, Bridges explained what it means to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

And, before you read it, make sure you have a box of tissues handy. Two plies.

“We’re loyal no matter what,” Bridges told Walsh after the game. “If we’re losing or winning we’ll celebrate when we lose, we’ll find hope out of any loss. It’s great.”

"I'm happy to be in Phoenix, I love it here."

Mikal Bridges’ First Pitch Could Use Some Work

“Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day” was organized by the man himself. Well, sort of.

Earlier in the summer, Bridges tweeted that the Phillies would beat the Diamondbacks when the two teams played in Philadelphia. The D-Backs made a bet with Bridges that if the Phillies won that series, then the team would hold “Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day” when the Phillies visited Phoenix later in the summer.

Long story short, the Phils won that initial series and the Diamondbacks held true to their word.

And while Bridges’ on-court play is never in doubt, he might just want to stick with basketball.

The birthday boy delivered an absolute heater of a first pitch.

No, it’s not as egregious as some first pitches. And maybe that nice sinker would fool Mario Mendoza, but there’s really no comparison to Bridges’ basketball acumen.

The defensive wing would be a perfect fit for the Sixers as presently constructed. Unfortunately, the team traded Bridges on draft night 2018 for Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick.

Smith, for those keeping score at home, last suited up for the Memphis Hustle, which is either the Grizzlies’ G-League team or a ’70s dance craze fad. Bridges, on the other hand, made the NBA’s All-Defensive first-team last season and played in the Finals with the Suns the year before.

Bridges Links up with Phillies Stars Pregame

Bridges also spent some time with the ballplayers themselves.

But let’s be clear, he wasn’t spending much time in the Diamondbacks’ dugout. No, Bridges was getting chummy with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Phillies showing their appreciation on Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day.

Bridges even sent some love to the Phillies’ interim manager Rob Thomson.

“@mikal_bridges rides with Philly Rob,” tweeted Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Sixers could have had one of the most heartwarming stories (and incredible defensive talent) in the league. Instead, they’ll head into this season with the same goal as Bridges’ Suns: to win the championship.