Mikal Bridges Tortures Sixers Fans with Recent Press Conference Outfit

IIf the Philadelphia 76ers were building an ideal wing in a lab, what might he look like? A heavy dose of perimeter defending who willingly menaces the opposing team’s best option? Most definitely. A flamethrower of a shooting hand that’s hotter than 90% of fellow wings? Bingo. And if Victor Frankenstein Daryl Morey was really clever, he’d make the player a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, just for good measure.

Ah, one can dream right?

As it turns out, dreams don’t only come true at Disneyland. The Sixers had this player in Mikal Bridges, who played college ball down the road from Wells Fargo Center at Villanova. Heck, Bridges’ mother was a Sixers employee for crying out loud. But despite all the signs, the Sixers selected Bridges and then promptly traded him to Phoenix.

Nontheless, Bridges continues pulling for the City of Brotherly Love, as evidenced by his latest getup at a Suns press conference.

Mikal Bridges Opens Up About Philadelphia Fandom

Earlier in the summer, the Diamondbacks held “Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day,” uncoincidentally when the Phillies came to town to face Arizona. And after the game, Bridges explained the singular unifying trait uniting all Philadelphia sports fans.

“We’re loyal no matter what,” Bridges told Diamondbacks reporter Todd Walsh after the game. “If we’re losing or winning we’ll celebrate when we lose, we’ll find hope out of any loss. It’s great.”

Since celebrating Philadelphia’s win against Arizona on Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day, Suns wing has had quite a bit to cheer for. The Philles squeaked into the postseason but haven’t looked back since. They dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals quickly, then one of the league’s best in the Atlanta Braves. Then the team made light work of the Juan Soto-Manny Machado led San Diego Padres, dropping just one game to the Cali club. And now, Philadelphia owns a 2-1 World Series lead over the Houston Astros, who hadn’t lost a single playoff game until facing Philadelphia.

Throw in the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and the Philadelphia Union are gearing up to battle LAFC for the MLS Cup, and it’s been nothing but glory days for the City of Brotherly Love lately.

Now, if the Sixers could find a way to get on the same page.

Sixers Roster Taking Time to Gel

While Philadelphia is riding a three-game win streak, the team slumped out to a measely 1-4 start to the season, prompting serious concerns by Sixers loyal.

But Sixers star guard Tyrese Maxey urged patience when speaking with NBA.com reporter Steve Aschburner.

“Y’know, a lot of people were probably panicking and I understand why. There’s a lot of talent on this team. It still has to gel. P.J. Tucker is new, Danuel House is new, De’Anthony Melton is new, Montrezl [Harrell] is new. That’s four new rotation guys right there. They have to get acclimated.”

It’s true that the Sixers’ rotation needs time acclimating. Fortunately, head coach Doc Rivers is at least playing more of those bench players of late. Perhaps Rivers’ strategy was to overplay the starters out of the gate while the newcomers still adjusted to the team?

Or maybe that’s simply giving Rivers more credit than he deserves.