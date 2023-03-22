Mike Conley Issues Bold Claim on Joel Embiid Amid Absurd Sixers Season

Not only does Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley believe that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the frontrunner for MVP, but he believes Embiid’s dominant play this season has been a rare sight to behold.

During his appearance on “The Ryen Russilo Podcast,” Conley did not hold back when talking about how dominant Embiid has been this season.

“I love (Nikola) Jokic, but the two times I played against Joel this year, I think he got 60 the first time we played him in Philly. Then he did similar to us in Minnesota. I think he didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter but had like 40. I haven’t seen anybody be as dominant as him with my own two eyes this season. He’s been doing it (for) a while. I think Joel has a real chance to be there.”

“I haven’t seen anybody be as dominant as him.”@mconley11 explained to @ryenarussillo why he’s got Joel Embiid winning the MVP this season over Nikola Jokic. 👀 pic.twitter.com/H1i6DSBNOV — The Ringer (@ringer) March 21, 2023

Conley has faced Embiid and the Sixers three times this season – twice with his former team, the Utah Jazz, and once with his current team, the Timberwolves.

The performance against the Jazz that Conley was referring to was on November 13, 2022, when Embiid put up 59 points.

Play

Joel Embiid GOES OFF FOR 59 PTS Full Highlights vs Jazz 🔥 Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers – Full Game Highlights | November 13, 2022 | 2022-23 NBA Season 📌 Follow HoH Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow HoH TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2022-11-14T03:04:02Z

The other performance Conley was referring to happened on March 7, when Embiid put up 39 points, and, as Conley said, did not play in the fourth quarter.

Play

Joel Embiid 39 pts 7 rebs 3 blks vs Wolves 22/23 season Go to ballhoggloves.com for basketball training equipment. Go to rb.gy/7rrjwt for Amazon Store (basketball equipment) Support my channel by becoming a channel's patron: bit.ly/BecomeZHPatron Patrons of the channel: Mariusz, Ulman, Edgar Blecker, Daniel Logan, W G, Tobiasz Mróz, Daniel Leonard, Moon Country Musik, Joshua Jones, B Ho, Donnie Rey, Maxton Campbell DISCLAIMER – All clips… 2023-03-08T05:52:45Z

In the other matchup against Embiid that Conley did not mention, he scored 30 against Conley and the Jazz, but more notably, he hit a clutch shot to get the Sixers the win.

Play

Joel Embiid hits game winner vs Jazz off a tough midrange fadeaway 🔥 #nba #nbahighlights #nbahighlightstoday SHOP NBA PHONE CASES: nbachases.myshopify.com/ Zion Williamson sounds like Druski when flipping the question back on the reporter 😂 youtu.be/qUKbEyQP-_I LeBron James and Anthony Davis stunned meeting Victor Wembanyama 😂 youtu.be/AVeCeblfXhI Twitter: twitter.com/ChazNBA Second Channel: youtube.com/c/NBACourtside For business inquiries: chaznbayt@gmail.com 2023-01-15T04:29:21Z

Malcolm Brogdon Does Not Believe Joel Embiid is MVP

In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Boston Celtics‘ sixth man Malcolm Brogdon gave his thoughts on who should win MVP.

When asked about the debate between Embiid and Jokic, Brogdon stressed that former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo and current teammate Jayson Tatum should also be in that conversation, while revealing who his pick is.

“I think that (Antetokoumnpo) is in the conversation. I think Joker is probably No. 1 right now. He’s having another incredible superb season, but I think that Giannis and JT are in that conversation as well. I think that they’re both having great seasons,” Brogdon told Robinson.

Brogdon was teammates with Antetokounmpo from 2016 to 2019 before being signed and traded to the Indiana Pacers that very summer.

Joel Embiid Ranked No. 1 in MVP Rankings

In NBA.com’s March 17 NBA MVP Rankings, Michael C. Wright moved Embiid up to no. 1 on his rankings, citing his stretch of efficient scoring – specifically his performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers – as proof of why Embiid got the nod.

“Seven straight 30-point performances push the NBA’s top scorer to No. 1 in this week’s MVP Ladder. Embiid churned out another gem on Wednesday against Cleveland’s No. 2-rated defense with 36 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks, marking the third-straight outing the big man has racked up at least 30 points with three blocks,” Wright said.

Wright then added the rare company that Embiid joined because of how well he’s played.

“The 29-year-old became the first player since Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to accomplish that feat, and he took advantage of every opportunity in knocking down all 10 of his free-throw attempts.”