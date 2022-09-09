Sixers New Addition Addresses Major Weak Point

In the final weeks before training camp gets underway, the Philadelphia 76ers put the finishing touches on what was already an impressive offseason. After his charges were reduced from an incident that happened earlier this summer, veteran big man Montrezl Harrell signed a two-year deal to reunite with some familiar faces.

Like some of the Sixers’ other offseason additions, Harrell has many ties to those within the organization. He started his career with Daryl Morey and James Harden in Houston and then went on to play under Doc Rivers with the LA Clippers. During that stretch, he took home the Sixth man of the Year award.

Before this signing, it was unclear what direction the Sixers will go in regards to backup center. Paul Reed and Charles Bassey were expected to compete for minutes. But with Harrell in their mix now, their window of opportunity is likely closed.

Along with being a reliable backup behind Joel Embiid, Harrell fills a key area of need for the Sixers. That being bench scoring. Throughout his career, the 28-year-old has proven to be a go-to guy when it comes to leading second units.

Over the years, the Sixers have struggled to find consistent offensive production behind their starters. Last season, they had the third-lowest bench points per game in the entire league at 27.2. Only the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors produced less on a nightly basis.

Not only can Harrell carry the load when the starters catch a breather, but he is one of the best bench scorers in the game today. In a recent story for The Athletic, Rich Hofman dove into how he is head and shoulders above his peers in this category.

Throughout his career, Harrell has been an excellent offensive player. Per StatMuse, he only ranks behind Jordan Clarkson with 5,000 points off the bench since 2017-18 (former teammate Lou Williams is the only other player in the same neighborhood). That production is due to Harrell’s strength and touch around the rim.

In the 68 games he came off the bench last season, Harrell averaged 12.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.0 APG.

Montrezl Harrell is a Perfect Fit for James Harden

When James Harden joined the Sixers after the All-Star break last season, his impact on the floor was apparent immediately. After getting through the year with Tyrese Maxey as a makeshift point guard, having an offensive maestro at the helm made life much easier for those around him.

Because of his elite-level scoring and playmaking, Harden is one of the NBA’s best in the pick-and-roll. Bringing in a big man like Harrell to play behind Embiid will give the former MVP a complementing piece to make life difficult for opposing defenses.

In terms of fit, Harrell makes perfect sense to pair with Harden. He is a physical big who is capable of rolling hard to the basket and can be a lob threat. Utilizing them in the pick-and-roll will always give the Sixers consistent offense in the minutes Embiid sits.

End of the Road for Paul Reed?

The player most impacted by the addition of Harrell is Paul Reed. The former G-League MVP held his own playing behind Embiid last postseason and was on the brink of getting a chance to be in the Sixers’ rotation full time.

Moving forward, it’s unsure what can happen with Reed. Due to a log jam at the forward position, it’s unlikely he’ll get a shot at minutes. On top of that, the Sixers still need to trim the roster before the start of the season.