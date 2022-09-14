Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell Reveals What He Hates About Philly, Unleashes on Nikola Jokic

The Philadelphia 76ers officially signed Montrez Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday. He’ll be the newest minutes eater behind Joel Embiid. Harrell is a 6-foot-7 agitator who earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020.

Before inking on the dotted line, a wildly entertaining video from Harrell’s May 12 traffic stop was making the rounds. In it, Harrell informs a pair of Kentucky police officers that he plays basketball for the Charlotte Hornets. Then the cops put on their fan-boy hats and begin grilling the NBA star on several topics including his thoughts on LaMelo Ball, the best big man he’s battled, as well as the best and worst arenas in the league.

The video goes on for 5 minutes before the cops hand Harrell a citation for possession of marijuana. Here are some of the highlights from that conversation:

Cop: Who is the most unlikeable player in the NBA? Harrell: The most unliked player might be Pat. Pat Beverley. Everybody hates him unless you’re his teammate. And he embraces that, he likes that. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 on NFL Games This Weekend Cop: Who is the best big guy you ever played against? Harrell: [Nikola] Jokic. Cop: I was surprised he won MVP. Harell: I’m not. For him to be that size, all the passing that he’s doing, all that s***, he’s legit. Cop: What team has the worst facility? Harrell: The one I hate playing at the worst is probably, uh, [long pause], probably Philly. Cop: Is it because of the fans or the arena? Harrell: The arena. It’s either Philly or Boston. Because they got hockey teams so that s*** got the ice up under there. It’s cold as f***. Cold as hell.

Yahoo Sources: A felony charge against free agent center Montrezl Harrell on trafficking marijuana has been reduced to possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor, a judge ruled this morning. If he’s in good legal standing for next 12 months, misdemeanor to be removed from record. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 31, 2022

According to TMZ Sports, Harrell was initially charged with a Class-D felony for trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after a Kentucky judge reduced it to possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor (via Chris Haynes). That allowed Harrell to sign a deal with the Sixers in free agency and avoid any jail time. A felony charge in Kentucky carries up to 5 years in prison.

Harrell: ‘You Got to Want It Man’

Harrell is a fun follow on Twitter and he wasted no time confirming he had a key to the Sixers’ practice facility. The 28-year-old is expecting big things heading into his eighth NBA season: “You got to want it man! Blessed to have sign my deal going into year 8 in this game!”

The move reunites Harrell with Doc Rivers who coached him on the Los Angeles Clippers where had his best year. Yes, he’s excited to be in Philly despite the questionable arena.

Harrell delivered the following message: “What up Sixers fans, Montrezl Harrell here. You know, first day actually being in the facility, can’t wait to get things going, can’t wait to get the season going. It’s going to be a fun year, and can’t wait for you guys to be a part of it.”

Tyrese Maxey Surprises at Forest Hill School

Tyrese Maxey surprised students at Forest Hill Elementary School in Camden on September 8 by giving out branded backpacks and school supplies for this upcoming school year. Sixers ambassador World B. Free and mascot Franklin joined Maxey for an impromptu pep rally.

The visit was part of the team’s Back-to-School Tip-Off Tour which saw another stop at The Creative Art Morgan Village Academy in Camden.