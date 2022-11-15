Former Sixth Man of the Year Calls Out NBA Over Controversial Jayson Tatum Call

There have been some interesting decisions from NBA referees to start the NBA season. The Philadelphia 76ers have been impacted by this as much as any other team. The banning of the take foul as well as making a point of emphasis on bench and player conduct has been an adjustment for players. The Sixers may not have been playing last night, but Montrezl Harrell still was heated over a controversial technical foul that was handed to Jayson Tatum. The incident occurred early in the second quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After seemingly being upset with himself, Tatum clapped his hands in frustration and was handed a technical foul by the referees.

Jayson Tatum got a tech for this?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GXair8llYN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2022

Tatum was as surprised as anyone to hear the whistle blown. This was his fourth technical of the season which is tied for the second-most in the NBA. Montrezl Harrell took to his Instagram story shortly after to express his frustration. As he stated, “Bra I’m telling you @NBA giving these refs to much rope this is sad man!”

Montrezl Harrell calls out the officials on his Instagram story after the Jayson Tatum technical foul #Sixers #Celtics pic.twitter.com/SU3rCGbWE7 — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 15, 2022

NBA World Reacts to Technical

Harrell was not the only one up in arms over the call. Kevin Durant, who is never shy to share his opinion online, also was critical of the call.

Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

Tatum himself opened up on the call following the game. As he stated, “I think I just missed a layup and committed a foul. So I was like, anybody in the arena, anybody watching the game could have seen that I was frustrated with myself. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t look at him so you know after the game we just laugh it off.”

Harrell’s Role on Sixers

The former Sixth Man of the Year will be shifting his focus back to earning time with the Sixers. Harrell has done his best to downplay the minutes’ competition between himself and Paul Reed. When asked about it following the victory over the Jazz Harrell stated, “I just play, man. Simple as that. I play the game, man. Of course, I wanna be out there on the floor. Of course, I wanna be in a position (of) something that’s consistent, but, hey, it’s the game. I’ve been in the game for eight years. It’s just about coming in the game and doing what you’re supposed to when you’re name is called, so really that’s all I do, man,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

In the 12 games Harrell has suited up for, he is averaging just 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in his 10.9 minutes per game. This is the fewest minutes per game the Louisville product had played since he was a rookie with the Rockets during the 2015-16 season.

There was significant buzz following the news of the Sixers signing Harrell this offseason, but he has not quite lived up to the hype thus far. He has had some positive flashes rolling to the rim and dunking but has provided little impact outside of this. The 28-year-old has looked a step slow and struggled to match the verticality of several opposing matchups. Some of this can be attributed to the inconsistent minutes and failure to find his flow, but Harrell has not done much to show why he deserves more minutes on the court in his limited opportunity.

The backup center battle will be an interesting storyline to watch throughout this Sixers season. Reed and Harrell are the two primary options with P.J. Tucker also playing some small-ball minutes at center. Being unable to survive the minutes without Joel Embiid on the court has been the Achilles Heel of this Sixers team in the past, and it will be to be determined if this will show face again when it matters most.