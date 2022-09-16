Sixers Fill ‘Biggest Hole’ With Signing of Ex-Lakers Star

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers had a glaring question: who could come in any play competent minutes behind Joel Embiid at center?

No one could replicate Embiid’s contributions on the court, after all, he finished third in the league in win shares last season. But Embiid has a checkered injury history, one that once again reared its ugly head when the Sixers star went missed a few games in the playoffs with a facial fracture.

Over the past few seasons, the Sixers have hosted an ever-revolving slate of backup bigs. Between DeAndre Jordan, Andre Drummond, Dwight Howard, and Paul Millsap, the Sixers have never truly found the ideal second-unit center. Perhaps Drummond got closest, but he was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Ben Simmons-James Harden swap.

But the Sixers might just have found their man in Montrezl Harrell. The ex-Laker won the Sixth Man of the Year award back in 2019-20 and has averaged exactly 22 points per 36 minutes ever since. His defense might leave fans wanting more, but the Sixers also added defensive versatility in PJ Tucker and De’Anthony Melton. Throw in All-Defensive Second Teamer Matisse Thybulle into the mix and Harrell’s weaknesses on that end of the floor might be masked.

The signing was praised across social media, including by CelticsBlog and Spotrac contributor Keith Smith.

“Landing Montrezl Harrell for two years on the minimum is huge for Philadelphia. Even if the second season is one he’ll likely opt out of, that’s a massive pickup and fills the biggest hole on that Sixers roster,” Smith tweeted after the Sixers signed Harrell.

Landing Montrezl Harrell for two years on the minimum is huge for Philadelphia. Even if the second season is one he'll likely opt out of, that's a massive pickup and fills the biggest hole on that Sixers roster. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 6, 2022

The contract is great, the player is hungry, and the team finally has the missing piece. What could possibly go wrong?

Doc Rivers and Montrezl Harrell Go Way Back

If there’s any downside to the Harrell signing, it’s this: Doc Rivers. For all the experience Rivers brings to the table, he also maddens fans with his lineup choices. The former Clippers and Celtics head coach is known to prioritize veterans that he trusts over younger players, even to his own demise.

And given the fact that Harrell played under Rivers with the Clippers, Sixers fans can’t help but wonder if Philadelphia’s head coach has learned from the error in his ways. As Dave Early of Liberty Ballers explained, the two are inseparable.

“But sadly, we can’t just talk much about Trez without wondering how much roster control Doc still has, or if this wouldn’t be a purely wonderful signing if they simply had a more adaptive head coach. Doc’s had a Hall of Fame career, but over the last half decade or more he’s had a fatal flaw. And players like Harrell (and Harrell specifically) bring that flaw out when he just can’t quit them no matter the matchup,” Early wrote.

If Rivers has learned to stagger his vets with his young players, fans might breathe a sigh of relief. Until then, expect them to wait on pins and needles.

Fortunately, fans might not have to suffer too long.

Is Harrell Only a Short-Term Solution?

As Smith noted, Harrell is likely to opt out of his contract next season. That’s because the Sixers deal is essentially a “prove-it” one for Harrell. The Sixers were able to nab Harrell on the league minimum — two years $5.2 million.

But Harrell has also signed significantly larger deals in the past. The Lakers inked him to a two-year $18 million deal following his Sixth Man of the Year award. And the Clippers weren’t too far behind two years earlier with a two-year $12 million deal.

If Harrell can recapture some of that pre-COVID magic, he’ll likely be looking at a much larger payday next summer. By opting out, he’ll hit free agency where any number of teams with cap space can sign the big man. That means his time in Philadelphia might be limited to just one season.

Nonetheless, the Sixers got a steal in Harrell, even if he’ll only be throwing on the Sixers jersey for a short time. It’s further evidence that the front office did so much with so little wiggle room this summer, ensuring the team was reloaded for another title run.