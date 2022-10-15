Passionate Sixers Big Man Preparing to ‘Shock a Lot of People’

The Philadelphia 76ers are determined to win the franchise’s first championship since 1983. This is a “we season, not a me season” is the mantra being drilled into the team from head coach Doc Rivers. Everyone, from All-Star starter to last man off the bench, is on board.

Newcomer Montrezl Harrell is still searching for his first ring as he enters his eighth NBA season. He’ll be counted on to provide big minutes behind Joel Embiid as the backup center in tandem with Paul Reed.

Harrell, who earned NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2020, thinks the Sixers are good enough to be the last team standing. After going a perfect 4-0 in the preseason, it’s time to get down to business and begin that title run.

“We got a really good team, man. Like we have a really good team,” Harrell told Lauren Rosen. “A lot of solid areas, you know we’re going to shock a lot of people in. And I don’t think that they’re going to be ready for a lot of different things that we’re going to be able to do, both offensively and defensively.

“And like I said, I’m just ready to get out there and just figure out, you know, the different roles that we all have as teammates. But we know it’s all ultimately one goal and that’s trying to win a championship and bring a championship to Philly and this organization.”

Harrell Admires New Teammate Joel Embiid

Harrell has endured some epic battles with Joel Embiid over the years, including a few heated exchanges. That stuff is bound to happen when the competitive juices start flowing. Both guys hate to lose. And both guys are happy to now be teammates. Harrell discussed how much he admires Embiid and his desire to be the best center in basketball.

“His will to continue to want to get better, really his knack to want to be the best big man [in the game],” Harrell said of Embiid. “He hears it from both sides, the criticism, and people telling him the things he does well, and he takes it all with a grain of salt, and he continues to work and get better. You can’t help but admire somebody like that.”

Montrezl Harrell is blowing kisses at the Cavs bench while up 3 points in a preseason game This guy rocks — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 6, 2022

It’s the same way Harrell plays the game. The 6-foot-7 big man played with sore ribs in the preseason finale, finishing with 14 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes. He was crashing the glass, hitting the deck for loose balls, and flexing for the cameras after muscling his way for second-chance baskets. His style of play certainly fits his new city.

“I’m just a guy who plays extremely hard and passionately out on the floor,” Harrell said. “I’m not one of those guys that really needs the ball or anything, it just finds me. I just try to play the right way because 9 times out of 10 you play the right way you reap the benefits.”

Georges Niang, Tobias Harris Attend Phillies Playoff Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have everyone feeling the excitement of Red October. They beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS. Sixers forwards Georges Niang and Tobias Harris attended the game and were outfitted in custom jerseys with No. 20 and No. 12 on them. They were cheering loudly and proudly for the local baseball team.