Pacers Star Gets Honest About Guarding Sixers’ Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is considered among the best centers in the NBA. However, because Nikola Jokic is also considered among the best centers in the league, the two will always be compared to one another. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner talked about how the two differ when he has to cover them on former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas’ show, “Gil’s Arena.”

Turner started off by praising how impactful Jokic can be when he takes the floor.

“The way my mind is built, I’m more of a fan of the art, the art of the game,” Turner said. “When Jokic goes out there, he’s like really painting himself on that canvas. He’s doing every f***ing thing. He’s getting people involved. He does not have to score to actually have an emphasis on that game. He can literally go out there and just piss you off.”

Turner added how that compares to the Philadelphia 76ers‘ reigning MVP.

“If a guy is coming at you and just dominating, like a Shaq type of presence, a Joel Embiid type of presence, just dunking, that might do a little something to your mentality, but you also know the team has your back,” Turner said. “If [Shaq or Embiid] is in the post, it’s like, ‘Okay, we can just double him real quick.’ You can’t double Jokic.”

Turner said that guarding Jokic “would piss (him) off a little bit more,” while he believes that he can take on Embiid one-on-one.

Joel Embiid Wants James Harden Back

While talking with Showtime’s Rachel Nichols, Embiid gave his honest thoughts on James Harden’s trade request. While saying that he was disappointed, he knows that it’s nothing personal.

Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. pic.twitter.com/9sKwp3HGsg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 10, 2023

“I understand. It’s business. People make decisions, and I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever.”

Embiid added that he wants to play with Harden again, but regardless of what happens, the two will remain good friends.

“(I) want him to come back, obviously, so we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship, so hopefully that his mindset can be changed. But, other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend. We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. I’m excited to keep that for the rest of our lives.”

Zach Lowe Speculates Knicks Are Monitoring Joel Embiid

On “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe speculated that the New York Knicks are keeping an eye on Embiid’s availability while talking with Ian Begley.

“One of the reasons I’m not ready to throw my chips in for (Karl-Anthony) Towns is the big dude who just won MVP in Philadelphia in a month, in two months, in six months might be looking around and saying, ‘Wait, what? What do we get for James Harden?’ Like he’s gone? Ben Simmons is gone. Markelle Fultz never was really here. What happened? Like, all the stuff? I mean, if you read everything that’s happened around Joel Embiid, it’s like absolutely incredible, but is it fair to say that the Knicks at least have a close eye on that situation?”

Begley concurred, saying that the Knicks will be right there if and when Embiid requests a trade.

“Absolutely,” Begley said. “I’m sure they’re not the only team that’s keeping an eye on that situation. You have the organic ties, obviously, Leon Rose, former CAA agent. Joel Embiid’s agent, and so there’s that organic relationship. You know, Embiid gets upset, unhappy, softly demands a trade or anything above that. I’m sure the Knicks will be right there.”