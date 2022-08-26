All-NBA Forward Shot Down as Potential Trade Target for Sixers

Leading up to the NBA Draft, reports surfaced of the Philadelphia 76ers gauging the market for multiple key players. Among those Daryl Morey made available was veteran forward Tobias Harris.

Since joining the Sixers in 2019, Harris has become a pillar of the franchise. Along with being a leader in the locker room, he consistently puts up All-Star-level production. That being said, the 30-year-old is also the team’s highest-paid player at $37.6 million. Last season, Harris posted averages of 17.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG.

Ahead of a new regular season, New York Knicks insider Fred Katz answered an array of questions from fans. When the idea of a Harris/Julius Randle swap was brought up, he quickly shot the idea down from the Sixers’ perspective.

I don’t believe Randle is anywhere close to a better fit with Embiid than Harris is, and I’d bet my bank account that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey agrees with me. Defenders would help off Randle to double-team Embiid all the time. And don’t forget: Harris makes more money than Randle, but he has only two years remaining on his contract, compared to a daunting four for the Knicks’ forward.

After making an All-NBA team in 2021, Randles’ production dropped off last year. In 72 games, he averaged 20.1 PPG and 9.9 RPG while shooting 41.1% from the field. As Katz mentioned, the former No. 7 pick is also signed long-term, with his salary going up every season.

Tobias Harris is a Better Fit For Sixers Than Julius Randle

Even though Julius Randle has reached All-Star status, it’s hard to argue Katz’s point about Tobias Harris being a better fit for the Sixers. Despite having the more sizable contract, his skill set makes much more sense alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden.

For a team whose offense is centered around a dominant big man like Embiid, having adequate floor spacing is essential. Since he is not much of a three-point threat, all Randle would do is clog up the mid-range and low-post areas. Last season for New York, the 27-year-old shot 30.8% on roughly five attempts per game.

Another reason why Harris is the better option is team hierarchy. For most of his career, Randle is used to being “the guy” wherever he is at. Given the level of freedom and touches he’s accustomed to, it could create issues playing alongside the likes of Embiid and James Harden.

As an unselfish veteran, Harris completely changed his offensive game upon Harden’s arrival for the betterment of the team. He became a spot-up catch-and-shoot option from beyond the arc and focused most of his energy on the defensive end.

Tobias Harris Supporting His Fellow Teammate

As one of the leaders in the Sixers’ locker room, Tobias Harris is always trying to support those around him. He recently took to social media to show love to one of his All-Star teammates.

This offseason, James Harden was one of the most talked about players in basketball. First, he declined his $47 million player option to sign at a team-friendly price. Since then, the All-Star point guard has been training diligently ahead of his first season in Philadelphia.

Outside of basketball, Harden also launched his own wine. Harris posted on Instagram that he needs to get his hands on some following the release.

Can’t wait for y’all to try my Cab it’s so rich, smooth and full bodied. Dropping on my birthday August 26th @vivino @JHardenWines pic.twitter.com/hI00uEDeMX — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 24, 2022