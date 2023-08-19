NBA to Look Into James Harden’s Claims About Daryl Morey: Report

The standoff between James Harden and Daryl Morey is getting the league’s attention, it seems. After Harden was filmed calling Morey a liar in China on August 14, the NBA is looking into the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star’s claims, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported that the league is looking into what Harden had said primarily because they want to know if any rules have been broken or if they are going to be.

“The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, sources told ESPN.

“The league office is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-24 holdout in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said.”

They then added that neither Harden nor the Sixers will face any repercussions if the reason that Harden gave for calling Morey a liar turns out to be true.

“Nevertheless, Harden has privately indicated that his public comments calling Morey a “liar” on Monday morning had only been a response to Morey ending trade discussions with an expectation that Harden would start the season with the Sixers, sources said.

“Neither the Sixers nor Harden would be in violation of any league guidelines should that be communicated to league officials.”

Harden Not Likely to Face Discipline: Insider

Before Wojnarowski’s and Shelburne’s report, NBA Insider Marc Stein, who first reported on his Substack that the NBA may look into the claims on August 18, also added that Harden is likely not to face any discipline for his comments directed at Morey

“It’s difficult to see how Harden, for his part, will face any league discipline for what he said in China,” Stein wrote. “He publicly and pointedly criticized the highest-ranking official in the 76ers’ front office, but there’s no league rule that precludes him from doing so.”

Stein then added what would lead to Harden facing some discipline from the league.

“You’ll note that Harden hasn’t publicly demanded a trade — which would subject him to league discipline — and any talk about him refusing to play for Philadelphia is just talk until he actually fails to show up for mandatory team business.”

Daryl Morey Wants More Draft Compensation From Clippers

On August 18, Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported that Morey is not emphasizing getting a player like Terance Mann but rather first-round pick compensation from the Los Angeles Clippers.

“League sources told Yahoo Sports contrary to popular belief, Morey isn’t stuck on receiving Clippers guard Terance Mann back in a Harden deal, but is coveting future first-round draft picks with the so-called “Seven Year Rule” in effect,” Goodwill wrote.

Goodwill added the picks that the Clippers currently have in their arsenal.

“The Clippers’ first-round picks for the next few years are owed to Oklahoma City outright or subject to a swap due to the Paul George deal in 2019, but the Clippers own their picks in 2027 and ’28.”

“Morey is believed to want those more than the productivity of Mann — who’s on an affordable number the next two years ($10.5 million in ’23-24, $11.4 million in ’24-25).”