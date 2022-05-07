NBA’s Slip-Up Regarding Joel Embiid Sends Sixers Fans Into Frenzy

For the second-straight year, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has firmly planted himself in the MVP discussion. After finishing second to Nikola Jokic last season, he pulled out all the stops this time around to build an iron-clad resume.

After having a career year in 2021, Embiid still managed to take his game to new heights. Along with leading the Sixers through the drama-filled Ben Simmons saga, he led the league in scoring at 30.6 PPG.

Many have argued on Embiid’s behalf all year, and it may have worked. A recent slip-up from the people at NBA.com might have shown a sign of things to come. Following Embiid’s triumphant return to action in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, he was mentioned to be the MVP winner in the game recap. Shortly after, the page updated. It then named Embiid as a finalist, not the winner.

and now they’ve just updated it to MVP Finalist. Someone may be getting fired tonight for riling Sixers fans up pic.twitter.com/fUepcnbvzM — Did The Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) May 7, 2022

This could easily be seen as a minor typo, but is worth speculating. Based on this minor lapse, the Sixers franchise cornerstone might be on his way to some much-deserved recognition.

Reports Back Up The Slip-Up

One thing that adds fire to this incident is some minor reporting leading up to the pivotal Game 3. Along with news of Embiid returning from injury, there was some buzz about him also being awarded the MVP trophy before tip-off.

History Will Be Re-Tweeted Sadly. pic.twitter.com/Ng8J6sKuhq — Drew Smith (@drewmsmith) May 4, 2022

Hearing justice will be served tonight … @JoelEmbiid will be awarded the MVP trophy, then jump center @sixers in Game 3 #playthesong #Sixers — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) May 6, 2022

Embiid did play despite multiple injuries, but there was no celebration for Most Valuable Player. Unfortunately for Sixers fans, the suspense will continue until the league announces the winner.

Joel Embiid Has Opportunity To Build On Historic Career Arc

As we know, Joel Embiid’s story is one of a kind. He went from not picking up the game of basketball until his late teens to being a generational talent in the NBA. There may never be a story quite like his ever again.

For Embiid, winning MVP would be a beautiful moment for multiple reasons. He has always been in pursuit of greatness, and securing the award would be a reward for the hard work he has put in over the last two years to transform himself and his game.

Embiid also has a chance to silence his doubters and re-write the narrative of his career. Injuries cost him the first two years of his career, and many wondered if he’d ever even play, let alone be a franchise-altering talent. Many rushed to label him the second coming of Greg Oden, a former top pick whose career was short-lived due to injuries.

When he did start playing, the injury bug still reared its ugly head. This then created a narrative that Embiid was injury prone and never going to be available enough to be a difference-maker. If not for missed time last season, Embiid would have arguably beat out Jokic for MVP.

Following the Sixers’ exit from the NBA bubble, Embiid put a major emphasis on his diet in conditioning. This resulted in him appearing in 68 games this season, a new career-high.

Many felt the book was written on Embiid, but he continues to shock everyone. Being awarded MVP after everything he’s endured this far would be the pinnacle of an already incredible journey.