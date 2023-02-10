Potential Sixers Target Ruled Out, Fueling More Buyout Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have acquired a backup center at the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean they lost their chance at getting one period. One possible option is former Sixers center, Nerlens Noel, who was on the latest injury report with his current team, the Detroit Pistons, despite not being injured.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported that Noel was listed as out on the injury report for the Pistons’ next game, with the reason being that he was “not with (the) team.”

Nerlens Noel is listed as OUT for tomorrow. “Not with team” is what the injury report says. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 10, 2023

Noel’s rather curious reason for being on the injury report will only fuels rumors that Noel will be bought out by the Pistons. If that’s the case, the Sixers are sure to be interested in a reunion with Noel.

On February 8, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Sixers were among the two teams that were interested in Noel, who was considered the most likely to be traded.

“The Piston most likely to be traded this week: Nerlens Noel. Sources say Miami and Philadelphia continue to register interest in Noel,” Stein said.

Noel was not traded in the end, but a buyout could be in the cards. The Pistons have only played Noel in 14 games this season and he has averaged 10.7 minutes in the games he’s played.

Sixers Criticized For Not Acquiring Backup Center at Trade Deadline

Michael Pina of The Ringer called the Sixers losers at the trade deadline for failing to trade for a backup center.

“Beyond a lateral move that was financially motivated, the Sixers are losers because of what they didn’t do.

“Finding a backup center for Joel Embiid has always been an impossible, tortuous journey for Philadelphia. P.J. Tucker may be able to moonlight in that role for certain playoff matchups when Philly goes small and spaces the floor around James Harden. Or perhaps they find the big they need on the buyout market.”

Pina mentioned that the Sixers’ competitors getting backup centers of their own makes the Sixers’ inability to get one stand out.

“After watching the Nuggets get Thomas Bryant, the Clippers get Mason Plumlee, and, to a lesser degree, the Celtics grab Mike Muscala, Philadelphia’s inactivity here is hard to ignore.”

Noel signing with the Sixers following a possible buyout would give them a backup center which would make up for the Sixers not trading for one. The question is, should he go back to Philadelphia, how much better would Noel be than Montrezl Harell and Paul Reed?

Philadelphia Could Sign Other Ex-Sixer

Noel is not the only former Sixer who has been brought up as a possible backup center to sign. Michael Kazley-Blomain of CBS Sports brought up Dewayne Dedmon as another possible option for the Sixers to consider.

Dedmon could be a target for the #sixers on the buyout market. https://t.co/eoI66chOhk — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) February 9, 2023

The Spurs waived Dedmon shortly after acquiring him from the Heat, so unlike Noel, he is actually available to sign at the moment. Even though there’s been plenty of speculation that Noel will be waived, it’s not guaranteed that he will hit the open market.

Dedmon played 11 games for the Sixers as a rookie during the 2013-14 season, in which he averaged 3.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes a game.