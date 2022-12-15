New Sixers Additions Making Impact Felt Within the Community

While many only think of professional basketball players for their on-court performance, there is plenty more responsibility that comes with the job. This is not lost on two notable members of the Philadelphia 76ers who arrived this offseason. Both P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell have made their impact felt off the court just as much as they have while wearing a uniform early on in their Sixers tenure.

P.J. Tucker is hosting a shopping drive with SNIPES at Roosevelt Mall for students at Vaux High School. Each participant can pick out anything in the store they want, with a limit of $500. pic.twitter.com/EMqwfa1jW2 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 15, 2022

Tucker’s Shopping Drive

Most recently, Tucker hosted a shopping experience for 10 students from Vaux High School as part of the Season of giving initiative. This was in partnership with SNIPES in the Roosevelt Mall where Tucker provided each student with $500 to use whatever clothing and sneakers they desired. The students were surprised by the event and Tucker was active from start to finish of the shopping process.

When asked about the event by Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints the veteran forward put it, “It was dope, man. Any time I get the chance to hang with kids in an environment [of] sneakers and fashion, I’m all about it. So, it was fun, man…For me to get the chance to give back to ‘em, hang out with ‘em, let ‘em ask questions, just kick it, I couldn’t do that when I was a kid…So, it’s fun, man.”

It should be no surprise to see sneakers worked into Tucker’s charity work. The 37-year-old is known as one of the biggest sneakerheads across the entire NBA as he has over 5000 pairs in his collection. Tucker also made waves during the NBA bubble when took over 100 pairs down to Orlando and he sports a new style of shoe just about every game.

PJ Tucker joins @BRKicks to talk Sneaker of the Year 👟 Tonight only on B/R Kicks YouTube 📺 https://t.co/BQE3aqN5kc pic.twitter.com/4hnUttGLrf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2020

Harrell’s Shopping Spree

Tucker’s event comes just one day after another new addition of the Sixers hosted a similar shopping spree. While partnering with Dicks Sporting Goods, Harrell provided at-risk youth from the Philly area with the clothing and shoes they desired.

Blessing to be apart this event https://t.co/a17a9C9yLt — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) December 15, 2022

Harrell seemingly is involved in some sort of charity work at every chance he gets. This includes creating the “Montrezl Harrell Youth Foundation” which has the motto “Never believe you can’t” and the mission statement “We provide at risk youth with resource driven programming in the fields of education, mentorship, and overall wellness. Our goal is to develop upstanding young men and women by providing valuable experiences and positive role models.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year has a variety of off-court ventures including his brand Underdawg x NBYC and his shop called Kickzscoop.com. Harrell also is a co-host on the Truly Yourz Podcast.

On the court, the big man has begun to find his stride of late. After being out of the Sixers rotation for most of the start of the year, Doc Rivers has leaned on Harrell as the primary backup big man option of late. He also stepped up during the brief stretch while Joel Embiid was injured and put forth back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts during this time.

While the on-court transition has not been flawless for either one of these new additions, it is great to see them so involved in the community so quickly. Both Tucker and Harrell have looked more comfortable of late and will continue to play key roles in the Sixers’ success as the season progresses. The impact on the community is already being felt and the on-court effects are sure to continue.