Nick Nurse Promises Bigger Role for Sixers Fan Favorite

New Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse revealed on the September 6 episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone” that he’s a fan of Sixers fan favorite Paul Reed. He explained why he likesRReed so much when he takes the floor.

“I love him. He plays hard. He’s got an incredible nose for the basketball like I got a lot of time for guys that can go get the ball. The ball is pretty important. He really can go get it, and even when he doesn’t, he just misses it about 25 times a game where you think he’s gonna get it,” Nurse said.

Nurse went as far as saying that Reed will have to have a bigger role with the Sixers this season.

“Will he play with Embiid? For sure. Like I don’t think that’s a question. He’s gonna be out there playing hard. He’s gonna be defending. He’s gonna be doing probably more than he’s done before. I think he’s ready to take a step up. He can play.”

Though the Sixers added Mo Bamba to the roster, Nurse clearly sees value in Reed to the point where they may rely on him more despite there being more viable players in the frontcourt.

Zach Lowe Explains Possible James Harden Trade

On the September 5 episode of “The Lowe Post,” Zach Lowe explained how the Sixers and Los Angeles Clippers could come to an agreement on a trade involving James Harden.

“If the Clippers were to put both (of their tradable) first-round picks in, even without (Terance Mann), I think there’s a two-team deal that exists that the Sixers would do,” Lowe said.

Lowe added that the teams are still far apart on a deal while saying that the Sixers hope Harden will play in training camp in the hopes of raising his trade value.

“I don’t think the two teams have been anywhere close to any of that kind of deal, which is why I think the only play I see for the Sixers here is bring him to camp, hope…he plays pretty well, and the Clippers and some other teams with high expectations sputter over their first 20 games and get desperate.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. Mentioned as Sixers Target

With options running low in free agency, Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick explained why the Sixers should look into Kelly Oubre Jr. as someone who could potentially replace Jalen McDaniels, who left for the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Offseason.

“The eight-year veteran averaged over 20 points a game for a bad Charlotte team last season. Still just 27, the Kansas product has averaged 17 points a game over the last four seasons. At 6-foot-7 and with a 7-3 wingspan, Oubre could replace some of the size and athleticism the Sixers lost with McDaniels’ departure,” Hudrick wrote.

Hudrick added what kind of deal the Sixers could offer Oubre while adding how he could give them value on a low-cost deal.

“This late in the offseason, and on just the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception, Oubre is worth a flyer. Oddly enough, he’s sort of been good every other season, at least from an efficiency standpoint. He shot 31.9 percent from three last season on a very healthy volume (7.1 attempts a game). If he can hover around 35 percent on a decent volume, he could be a useful player.”