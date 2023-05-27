Reunion With Daryl Morey ‘Enticing’ For Sixers Head Coach Candidate: Report

With the Philadelphia 76ers‘ ongoing coaching search, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the rapport between Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is appealing to the latter in taking the job.

“Sources have said that reuniting with Morey is very much enticing to Nurse,” Pompey wrote.

Pompey elaborated on the rapport between the two of them dating back to their days together with the Houston Rockets.

“It’s no secret that Nurse has a great relationship with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. As the Houston Rockets general manager, Morey hired Nurse before the 2011-12 season to coach the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate.”

Pompey also wrote about how Nurse and the Sixers are approaching the possibility of him becoming their next coach.

“Nurse interviewed with the Sixers on Monday before meeting with the Suns on Thursday. The 55-year-old coach is pondering the best destination for him, according to sources. However, a source would not say if the Sixers offered him the gig.

“Sources said earlier this week that the Sixers will have a better idea what direction their search to replace Doc Rivers is headed in by week’s end. Rivers was let go on May 16 after he failed to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for three straight seasons.”

Danny Green Believes Sixers Should Hire Monty Williams

Former Sixers’ sharpshooter Danny Green explained on his podcast, “Inside the Green Room,” why he believes the Sixers should hire former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

“I think Monty can coach Joel (Embiid). We don’t know what’s gonna happen with James Harden. So I think he’s a good fit and (has) a positive attitude. Teach them how to play the right way, unselfish basketball.”

Green played Nurse for one season on the Raptors, where the two of them helped the franchise win its first title. Though Green believes Williams should be the Sixers’ guy, he added that he believes that Nurse should be the Suns’ next head coach, which could also be in play.

Sixers Reporters Give Thoughts on Nick Nurse

The Philadelphia Inquirer had a roundtable where staff writers such as Pompey, Gina Mizell, and Marcus Hayes gave their thoughts on each head coaching candidate out there where they rated how highly they would approve of the coach in question, with 10 being the highest rating, including Nurse.

Pompey wholeheartedly believes that Nurse would be a good hire because of his resume.

“The 2020 NBA coach of the year might be the best candidate because of his championship pedigree. He led the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA title. Nurse also won two NBA Development League championships and two British Basketball League titles. Hire meter: 10.”

Mizell also acknowledged Nurse’s accomplishments, though she believes the problem is the Sixers don’t have a player as good as the Raptors did when they had Kawhi Leonard.

“Though Morey said during his postseason news conference that tactics can be ‘overblown’ in the search process, Nurse’s schemes and game-plan preparation are highly regarded. He also has experience with taking a win-now roster that had hit its ceiling over the top, though it’s unlikely a star the caliber of 2018-19 Kawhi Leonard is also on his way to Philly. Hire meter: 6.”

Hayes wrote that should James Harden come back to the Sixers, he believes Nurse could be exactly what the Sixers need.

“Nurse inherited a team that hadn’t gotten past the Eastern Conference semifinal the previous two seasons and took it all the way to the NBA title. Nurse, that season, also coached Kawhi Leonard, who is sort of weird. Assuming James Harden comes back, Nurse might be the perfect fit. Hire meter: 9.”