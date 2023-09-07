Nick Nurse Explains Why He Turned Down Higher-Paying NBA Job for Sixers

After parting ways with the Toronto Raptors, it didn’t take long for Nick Nurse to find his next gig with the Philadelphia 76ers. While talking with new Sixer Patrick Beverley on his podcast, Nurse explained why he took the Sixers gig as their next head coach over a more lucrative opportunity.

Very cool clip from the latest @PatBevPod where Nick Nurse breaks down why he chose the Sixers to coach this summer Nurse also admits he passed up on at least one higher-paying opportunity pic.twitter.com/IM5FHrTCpQ — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 6, 2023

“Just thought that the fit was right with me. (I) love the ownership. (I) love my connection with Daryl Morey, the president. Obviously, he was in Houston when I was coaching Rio Grande. Just hear nothing but good things about Josh (Harris) and David (Blitzer), the owners, and obviously, (I) coached against them a lot, and I think it’s a good team. A very good team and some awesome pieces here so here we are,” Nurse said.

Nurse was the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets G-League affiliate, from 2011 to 2013 while Morey was President of Basketball Operations for Houston before being hired as an assistant for the Raptors.

With the Sixers, not only is he reuniting with Morey, but he is also reuniting with PJ Tucker and Danny Green, who he knows from his days with the Raptors.

Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey on Good Terms With Sixers

Despite everything that’s been going on with James Harden, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Joel Embiid has assured the Sixers that he is in good standing with them regardless.

“Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden, sources said. How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen,” Shelburne wrote in a September 6 story.

Shelburne added that Maxey feels the same way while detailing Maxey’s future plans with the Sixers.

“Maxey has done the same, even waiting on a contract extension this summer so the franchise can preserve its ability to operate under the salary cap and improve the team in the future.”

Embiid and Maxey have also been in contact with Harden, even with all that’s been going on.

“Both have been in touch with Harden throughout, maintaining their personal relationships. Embiid even invited Harden to his wedding in July,” Shelburne wrote.

Clippers Are ‘Not Desperate’ for James Harden: Report

On September 6, Marc J. Spears reported that the Los Angeles Clippers are going to play the long game with Harden, believing that the situation will only get worse for the Sixers as time passes.

Marc J. Spears: "From what I'm being told about the Clippers is they're not being desperate [about James Harden]. They feel like they're going to keep watching this fire burn." Philly; 76ers; Sixers pic.twitter.com/RblK1icHYG — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 6, 2023

“From what I’m being told about the Clippers is they’re not being desperate. They feel like they’re going to keep watching this fire burn,” Spears said on NBA Today. “At some point, the Sixers could be desperate, and they’re gonna get pennies on the dollar instead of the big demands that Daryl Morey is making.”

Both sides appear to be betting on the other becoming more desperate as time goes on until one of them caves. Until further notice, every single report has indicated that they are more than willing to wait this out until one of the teams blinks.