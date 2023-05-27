Clippers Forward, 15-Year Veteran Floated as ‘Ambitious’ Sixers’ Trade Target

With the Philadelphia 76ers looking to improve on their current roster situation this summer, Bleacher Report revealed which player would be an “ambitious” trade target for them: Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum.

Favale wrote that Batum’s reduced role with the Clippers would make him attainable, but the Sixers may not want to give up the contracts or assets to match for Batum straight-up.

“Nicolas Batum might even be too ambitious. Seriously. His role diminished with the L.A. Clippers around the trade deadline, suggesting his offensive and defensive connectivity is gettable. Philly needs bench depth and versatility. But it’s not teeming with middle-salaried assets who match Batum’s $11.7 million pay grade.

“Forking over P.J. Tucker or De’Anthony Melton for Batum feels a touch too aggressive. Ditto for including a first-rounder. Times 50. This idea necessitates expansion.”

Favale added what the Sixers would have to do to execute a trade for Batum and who else may be involved.

“Convincing the Clippers—or a third team—to soak up the final year and $39.3 million on Tobias Harris’ contract is the way to go. L.A. could be looking to cut its tax bill by offloading expiring deals for Robert Covington and Marcus Morris Sr. And Norman Powell’s contract (three years, $57.7 million) is steep enough that the Clippers might prefer pivoting to shorter-term commitments in advance of a more punitive collective bargaining agreement.”

In 61 games this season, Batum averaged 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 42% from the field and 39.1% from three.

Seth Curry Floated as Sixers’ Free Agent Target, Among Others

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic mentioned ex-Sixers guard Seth Curry as a possible target in free agency.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann said.

Hofmann then floated Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as other possible options.

“Miami’s backcourt of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent could be worth a look,” Hofmann said. “Strus would be the higher priority target for my taste due to his ability to shoot off screens and guard. He might command more money than $12.2 million per year, but with Miami having a lot of money already committed for next season, it might not hurt to offer it.”

Donte DiVincenzo and Bruce Brown were also mentioned as other hypothetical targets.

“If the Sixers decide to go the ‘bigger body’ route, Donte DiVincenzo and Bruce Brown are players I would have some interest in as well. Perhaps neither player would command the full midlevel exception, but if the Sixers do move on from Harden, I like having two rugged defenders…in a three-guard rotation with Maxey.”

GM Mentions Kawhi Leonard in Sixers Trade Package

An NBA GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that, were the Sixers to trade Joel Embiid this summer, it would have to take a superstar like Kawhi Leonard.

“It would have to be a star, a proven star,” the GM told Deveney. “They want one player back, an even swap. There are not many who fit that with Embiid. Kawhi (Leonard) might be the only guy who really fits, a guy they (the Clippers) might be willing to move off of and who would be in the same category as Embiid, a guy (Morey) would even consider. I am not even sure Paul George would fit. It would have to be Kawhi. That is just my guess. That’s how strong they are on Joel.”