Sixers President Rips MVP Voters, Twitter Roasts Nikola Jokic

If it wasn’t already obvious that Joel Embiid should win MVP honors, it’s now clearer than a cloudless sky after a rainstorm. The Sixers star put the whole planet on notice after hitting the “fadeaway triple heard ’round the world” – yes, we’re trademarking that one – in Game 3 to beat Toronto.

Embiid has taken his dominance to new levels in the postseason, while Nikola Jokic flails like a wingless bird in his Western Conference matchup versus Golden State. His Denver Nuggets trail the Warriors 2-0 heading into tonight’s Game 3. Jokic has posted a -45 through two games this season to bring his plus-minus total to -92 over his last six playoff contests. Yikes.

Jokic is expected to win his second consecutive MVP trophy, according to straw polls and early voting results. Remember, postseason stats don’t count since ballots were turned in before the playoffs started. Still, it’s got to be embarrassing for all those writers who actually thought Jokic was better than Embiid. Kendrick Perkins started that awkward conversation seconds after Embiid’s game-winner went in. And Sixers president Daryl Morey was quick to chime in with an MVP-worthy zinger.

Hell is having to carry on with your choice of a #6 seed as MVP — we know from history this ages like avocado pic.twitter.com/vxG0vktXDF — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) April 21, 2022

Turns out, Perkins and Morey weren’t the only ones backing Embiid’s MVP candidacy. Jason Dumas said the award show will “feel empty” if Jokic wins, while Skip Bayless picked Embiid over Jokic.

Joel Embiid has been playing like the MVP of the league and he had another big night in Toronto! He hit the game winning three to lead his Sixers to a 104-101 victory over the Raptors. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson said Embiid has been “playing like the MVP of the league,” while Michael Wilbon declared him the rightful winner. And Kevin O’Connor – a known Jokic voter – typed an emphatic “EMBIIIIIID” on Twitter following Embiid’s game-winner.

.@RealMikeWilbon is all in on Joel Embiid taking the 76ers all the way. “He’s the MVP. He can carry them all the way to the finals and win this thing.” pic.twitter.com/O8xwKfeZ6f — First Take (@FirstTake) April 21, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

James Harden: ‘That’s the MVP of the League’

James Harden came to Philly because he believed Embiid gave him the best chance to win a championship, something that has eluded him for 15 seasons. He’s had the big man’s back from the jump. After watching Embiid – a 7-footer who can shoot it like Steph Curry – do what he did in Game 3, Harden just came out and said what everyone else was thinking.

“That’s the MVP of the league right there,” Harden told reporters. “I couldn’t help, but we just rallied, and we found a way to win. That’s what the playoffs are about. I kept talking about it in the regular season, it might not be the prettiest game, but we found ways.”

“That’s [Joel Embiid] the MVP of the league right there” — James Hardenpic.twitter.com/NWwylwmYS0 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) April 21, 2022

Harden fouled out with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Embiid put the team on his back in overtime, just like he did in the second half and for the majority of the 2021-22 season, and willed the Sixers to a 104-101 victory.

Embiid Explains Verbal Exchange with Drake

One of the most viral moments from Game 3 came as Embiid was walking off the court. He and famed Toronto rapper Drake exchanged words and the conversation was caught by the TV cameras. Embiid told him he was “coming for the sweep” and plans to make good on that promise in Game 4 on Saturday. Drake had been talking trash from his courtside seat for the majority of the contest.

“I didn’t really hear him but obviously he’s always talking,” Embiid said. “But of course I had to let him know, obviously, we’re trying to get Game 4 and go for the sweep.”