This Three-Team Trade Brings Norman Powell to the Sixers

Although a trade netting the Philadelphia 76ers Kyle Lowry would undoubtedly feel like a sexy move — after all, he is a multi-time All-Star and a Philly native — the cost of doing business may prove too prohibitive for the Sixers. The team ultimately may be better-served pursuing another Raptor.

Namely, high-scoring wing Norman Powell, who is in the midst of a career year with Toronto.

Although Powell has a player option for next season, he has a lot more tread left on his tires when compared to Lowry; he will probably be worth the big raise he undoubtedly seeks. And his salary figure right now is significantly lower than Lowry’s at just under $11 million for 2020-21.

So, if you’re confident you can keep him long-term, he is a more obtainable player with scoring chops that could help put the Sixers over the top in their title pursuits.

While there are a number of possible trades that could bring Powell to the City of Brotherly love, here is a hypothetical three-team pact that could potentially benefit all parties involved.

Sixers Deal with Raptors, Jazz

The trade, which would also include the Utah Jazz, would shake out as follows:

Philadelphia receives Norman Powell and Stanley Johnson

Toronto receives Bojan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Maxey and Golden State’s 2021 second-round pick (via Utah)

Utah receives Danny Green and DeAndre’ Bembry

Using PER as a means for projecting the overall effect of this deal, the Sixers would add four wins, while the Jazz remain on roughly the same course. The Raptors take a four-game hit this season, but the move is made with the future in mind.

And there is reason to believe this deal would be a net win for all three teams.

Why it Makes Sense for the Sixers

This trade could be a win for the Sixers because they bring in a high-level scorer and floor-spacer in Powell. He is a big-time upgrade in terms of sheer output over the steady Green, giving Philly a more potent look offensively.

Powell is putting up 19.5 points and three rebounds per contest in ’20-21 with monster shooting splits of 50-43-87.

The Sixers also keep Matisse Thybulle, who is a standout defender and may be the most sought-after player on their roster.

As for Stanley Johnson, the former lottery pick’s offense has always been a question mark, but he has made a career-high 36.4 percent of his triples this season. And he remains a positive impact player on the defensive end, which is where the Sixers wear out opponents.

Why it Makes Sense for the Raptors, Jazz

The Raptors miss out on Thybulle in this trade, but they still get a high-upside player in Maxey who has performed well when given consistent time. During a 10-game stretch from December 31 to January 16, he averaged 14.5 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.

He is also a player that the Raptors covet, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Toronto also acquires a forward in Bojan Bogdanovic who is one year removed from putting up 20 points per game. He is under contract for two more years at a fairly reasonable rate for a high-level scorer. The Raptors can incorporate him into their new core or move him for assets in the future.

Rounding out the Raptors’ haul is another asset — a second-rounder from the Jazz.

Finally, the league-leading Jazz may not be looking to deal ahead of the deadline, but they are in clear need of additional defenders on the wing. And while Bogdanovic has put up points in Utah, his lack of defensive prowess really stings when his shot fails him.

Green would provide some of the same three-point shooting that Bogdanovic offers while being a major upgrade defensively. Bembry, meanwhile, is another wing player with defensive chops.

