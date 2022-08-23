Sixers Offseason Addition Ranked Among Most Underrated Moves

For the second time since joining the Philadelphia 76ers‘ front office, Daryl Morey has completely re-tooled in one offseason. Along with signing James Harden to a new deal, he brought in multiple depth pieces to better complement the team’s core.

Given they are a pair of former Houston Rockets, many have focused on the Sixers signing Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker in free agency. However, Morey made another move that has not gotten enough shine.

On draft night, the Sixers executed a trade with the Memphis Grizzles. They parted ways with veteran Danny Green and a first-round pick in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. The 24-year-old is fresh off a career year in which he averaged 10.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG.

As a defensive-minded guard who is an efficient three-point shooter, Melton is expected to fit seamlessly alongside the Sixers’ stars. In Bleacher Report’s ranking of the offseason’s most underrated moves, this trade came in fourth.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will largely carry the load for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, but De’Anthony Melton’s presence as a sixth man, playmaker and pesky defender could push them over the edge as a true title threat. The 24-year-old can lock down opposing guards on the perimeter, and he finished second behind only new teammate Matisse Thybulle in steal percentage (3.0) last season. Melton also hit 40.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, making him a great fit next to Harden.

De’Anthony Melton Wins Drew League Championship

The offseason is a time for players to enjoy some downtime and give their bodies some rest, but that has not been the case for De’Anthony Melton. Similar to Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, he’s been hard at work this summer in preparation for next season.

When looking to get some live game reps in the offseason, players often partake in different pro-ams all over the country. One of the most famous is the Drew League, which saw an array of high-level NBA talent take the floor this summer.

Among those who got in on the action was the newest Sixers guard. Alongside Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright, Melton led his Drew League team to a championship victory.

With a full summer of competitive action under his belt, Melton should be more than ready to set a strong first impression with his new team.

Ja Morant Shouts Out De’Anthony Melton Following Drew League Performance

Not only did De’Anthony Melton secure a championship victory in the Drew League, but he also received player of the game honors. He did a little bit of everything in the deciding matchup, finishing with a stat line of 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Following his stellar performance, Melton got some love on social media from an old friend. Ja Morant took to Twitter to shout out his former teammate.

handled bizzz 🤝🏽 my dawg fashoskii https://t.co/ZrFudHix0W — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 22, 2022

Melton replied back to the star point guard to thank him and let him know he is all business on the basketball court.

Goodlooks gang ✊🏾 Ain’t no Playin no games 💪🏾😤 — De’Anthony Melton (@DeAnthonyMelton) August 22, 2022

Following his stint with Morant in Memphis, Melton will now be sharing the floor with a pair of explosive guards in James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.