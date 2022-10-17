P.J. Tucker Gives Concerning Update on Knee Following Offseason Surgery

The prized addition of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason was veteran P.J. Tucker. The former NBA champion is known for his ability to do the little things that impact winning in a positive way. He is a terrific connecting piece on a contending roster and has already made his presence known in Philadelphia. Just as media day began this year and the new players were set to be introduced, the Sixers released a statement that Tucker received off-season knee surgery. With the season right around the corner, the veteran gave an update to the media on the status of his knee.

When asked about the recovery following Friday’s practice, Tucker put it “It’s been pretty good,” Just every week try to get better, get stronger. It’s not 100% yet, but it’s a working progression to get there, but it’s been good. The training staff has been helping me a lot.” He shut down any potential of it keeping him off the court for any amount of time and stated, “Nah, it’s just the progression and just getting it as strong as possible. It’s still better than it was last year. Having to play with that all year last year, just getting back to normal, it’s gonna take time, and I know that so let’s just keep working,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Tucker’s Injury

The status of the injury has been downplayed by both Tucker and Daryl Morey. The Sixers President of Basketball Operations stated it was a simple 10-minute procedure and just needed to clean up a few things during his media day obligations. It is unclear exactly what the injury issue is but, as Tucker alluded to, it has been something he has battled throughout last season and not expected to hold him out. He was cleared for on-court activities prior to training camp and has not missed any time.

The veteran has been known for his durability throughout his career and has played 70 or more games in nine of the last ten seasons. He also suited up for all 82 games in three of these seasons. Tucker has also been a regular visitor to the postseason and has played in at least 10 playoff games in each of the last six years across stops with four different franchises. This postseason experience was one of the driving forces behind the desire to bring him to Philadelphia.

Tucker’s Role on Sixers

The expectation is for Tucker to fill the fifth starter role which was occupied by Matisse Thybulle last year. While he likely will never be leading the team in scoring or shining in the box score, the intangibles that Tucker brings are incredibly important. His versatile defense and ability to knock down corner three-pointers is a seamless fit next to Joel Embiid and James Harden. Tucker’s ability to make plays out of the pick-and-role is also a major asset.

I keep replaying this offensive set from preseason. Variations of this play should be a staple in the Sixers offense Tucker’s ability to make a quick read and pass is a massive upgrade in the lineup. Tyrese Maxey shot 34/59 (57.6%) on corner 3’s last yearpic.twitter.com/s099VNEuGp — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 16, 2022

While it is slightly discouraging that he is not at 100%, Tucker clearly does not seem worried heading into the season. The 37-year-old will be put to the test right away as the Sixers prepare to kick their season off with a matchup with the Eastern Conference defending champion Boston Celtics. The Sixers have been missing a player to bring the toughness and intangibles that Tucker possess for several years. It will be exciting to see what his on-court role grows into and he is certain to play a key role in the team’s success this season.