Sixers Could Part Ways with Key Starter: Insider

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a hot topic in the basketball community after news broke of James Harden declining his player option for next season. While the All-Star guard intends to remain in Philly, he is expected to take less money so Daryl Morey can bolster the supporting cast around him and Joel Embiid.

Leading up to the NBA Draft, there were multiple reports of the Sixers tossing around multiple players in trade talks. Danny Green was later dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies with a first-round pick, but Morey might not be finished. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ NBA Insider Brian Windhorst mentioned Tobias Harris trades are still being explored.

I don’t think Philly will be done. We are hearing a lot about Tobias Harris on the trade market. Even after Philly looks at addressing some holes in free agency that this new contract with Harden opens, it wouldn’t surprise me if they look to do more work on their roster to build more around Harden and Embiid.

As the team’s highest-paid player, moving on from Harris would give the Sixers much more cap flexibility. The veteran forward is due $37.6 million this upcoming season and then $39.2 million in 2023-24. Harris is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he posted averages of 17.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG.

Sixers Eyeing Danuel House Jr., Otto Porter Jr.

One area the Sixers will likely be looking to address in free agency is wing depth. Now that Danny Green is gone, Doc Rivers has minimal options in that department outside of Matisse Thybulle. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Otto Porter Jr. and Danuel House Jr. are two possible free-agent targets for the Sixers.

Along with championship experience, Porter Jr. brings much-needed size and shooting to the Sixers’ lineup. This season in Golden State, he averaged 8.2 PPG and 5.7 RPG while shooting 37% from beyond the arc on slightly over three attempts per game.

House Jr. is another three-and-D wing and has multiple ties to the Sixers. The 29-year-old spent four years with the Houston Rockets and is a former teammate of James Harden. House Jr. played a total of 42 games for this Rockets, Knicks, and Jazz this season and averaged 5.9 PPG while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Sixers Looking to Add Toughness

A common word people around the Sixers have used since their playoff exit is toughness. It’s something Joel Embiid brought up after being eliminated by the Miami Heat and has surfaced yet again. Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers recently reported the Sixers are prioritizing toughness and defense in their free-agent search.

In addition, I'm told the Sixers will be active in looking to add wing depth starting at 6 p.m. Team is prioritizing toughness, defense and versatility (can think of a guy who adds all three!) https://t.co/Z59wF8f9IJ — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) June 30, 2022

One player that fits this description perfectly is veteran forward P.J. Tucker. Since declining his player option with the Miami Heat, the Sixers have emerged as the frontrunner to acquire his services. Similar to Danuel House Jr., Tucker spent time in Houston alongside Harden and Daryl Morey.

Tucker, along with Porter and House, give the Sixers versatility on the defensive end along with being capable floor spacers. With their offensive trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, prioritizing defense around them is the best move as Morey looks to re-tool the roster.