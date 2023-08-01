Patrick Beverley’s ‘Bubble’ Tweet Goes Viral, NBA Fans Quick to React

New Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley believes one of his former teams should have gone all the way. The Twitter account”NBA Memes” tweeted a picture with his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, during the 2019-20 season with the caption, “We really thought this lineup was winning it all.”

We really thought that this lineup was winning it all pic.twitter.com/jAxaOxONb1 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 31, 2023

Beverley responded to the tweet, saying, “We was until bubble hit.”

Fans were quick to respond to Beverley’s claim. One tweeted, “All I’m hearing is excuses.” Another responded by saying that Beverley and the Clippers “Dodged the Lakers,” who would go on to win the title that season.

One in particular called out Beverley for hypocrisy, referencing an earlier tweet where he said that the NBA was a year-round sport.

Another referenced Paul George’s bad performance as why the Clippers lost, saying, “until Pandemic P showed up and stunk it up.”

That Clippers team featured some Sixers alumni besides Beverley, including former Sixers’ draft picks Lou Williams and Landry Shamet, former Sixers coach Doc Rivers, and Sixers backup big Montrezl Harrell.

The talent certainly was there for the Clippers that season, as they held a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets during the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals but managed to lose that series in historic fashion.

Patrick Beverley Wants James Harden Back With Sixers

During his introductory press conference with the Sixers on July 10, Beverley talked about wanting to play with James Harden again.

Play

“Obviously, players are here to play,” Beverley said. “That decision is definitely above my pay grade, but you can’t re-do a James Harden. So, hell yeah, you want him here. Hell, yeah, you want him in the locker room. Hell yeah, you want him the first day of practice.”

Beverley then pleaded for Harden to stay with the Sixers because of their friendship.

“James, I love you, bro. Stay!” Beverley added. “But yeah, James is a really good friend of mine. A really, really, really good friend of mine. Our mom’s best friends. Me coming into the NBA with Houston, it was me and him. Six years, my star buddy. So I’m very familiar with James, and I’m excited. I’m excited to kind of get it going. He knows I’m here. So we’ll see.”

Harden has not changed his stance since making his trade request, but it appears Beverley will welcome him back with open arms if Harden ever goes relent.

Patrick Beverley Chose Sixers Over Celtics

On the July 5 episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” Beverley explained why he chose the Sixers instead of waiting on the Celtics.

Play

“I talked to representatives of mine. It might be Philly. It might be Boston. It might be Washington. Imma have a little bit more money in Boston or Washington. Let’s wait on it. Let’s wait on it. I tell my agent, ‘F*** it. Pull the trigger. I ain’t gonna wait.’ I like Nick Nurse. Obviously, I took a paycut, but it’s never been about the money. You feel me? It’s always about the basketball.”

With Beverley, the Sixers have more guard depth behind Harden – who is on the team until further notice – and Tyrese Maxey.