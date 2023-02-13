Sixers Linked to Controversial Veteran as Buyout Target

With the NBA Trade Deadline now passed, the Philadelphia 76ers will now have to look towards the NBA buyout market if they want any more new additions. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer proposed a controversial veteran who just hit the buyout market as a possible target – Patrick Beverley.

Pompey explained that Beverley’s toughness and previous experience with current Sixers’ players and personnel could make him a fit.

“Point guard Patrick Beverley, who’s working through a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, would be another solid addition,” Pompey said. “He would bring more toughness while helping out in the killer-instinct category. Beverley also played for Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers) and was a former teammate of Harden (Rockets), Harris (Clippers), P.J. Tucker (Heat), and Montrezl Harrell (Rockets and Clippers).”

Beverley has garnered a reputation for being one of the more controversial players in the NBA for his physicality, which started on April 26, 2013, in the NBA Playoffs when his attempt at a steal wound up tearing Russell Westbrook’s right meniscus.

Since then, Beverley is known for getting into spats with players dating as recently as this season alone with his most recent team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Beverley has gotten into altercations that have led to ejections, like the one he got into with Deandre Ayton on November 22, 2022.

In 45 games with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.

Dewayne Dedmon Called ‘Great Fit’ With Sixers

Pompey said that with the trade deadline now passed, the Sixers will be on the lookout for a backup for Joel Embiid.

“The Sixers are in the market for a backup center. They also have enough money under the luxury-tax threshold to add a second player in the buyout market,” Pompey said.

Pompey then named former Sixer Dewayne Dedmon as a possible option and explained why he could work.

“In regards to acquiring a backup center, Dewayne Dedmon would be a great fit for the Sixers. Having played three seasons with the Miami Heat, he knows about a winning culture and what it takes to go deep in the playoffs.”

Dedmon was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on February 9 after the Heat traded him two days before. Dedmon previously played for the Sixers as a rookie during the 2013-14 season. Dedmon played 11 games for the Sixers in which he averaged 3.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes a game.

Daryl Morey’s Thoughts on Buyout Market

Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey talked about how the Sixers’ will approach the buyout market after the moves they made at the trade deadline.

“Some of that flexibility that we’ve got allows us to add multiple buyouts if they come,” Morey told reporters, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re actively looking at that. Nothing to announce yet, but we’re actively looking at several players right now.”

The last time the Sixers brought in a player or two from the buyout market who were part of their rotation was when they signed Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova in 2018. Even if they get someone from the buyout market, there’s no guarantee that they will be featured in their rotation.