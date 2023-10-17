Patrick Beverley Compared Himself to 21-Year-Old Sixers Guard

Jaden Springer hasn’t gotten much chance to show what he’s made of since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021. However, he may get his shot if and when the Sixers trade James Harden and it appears his teammates have noticed how he plays.

New Sixer Patrick Beverley went as far as saying that Springer’s play is reminiscent of Beverley’s younger days.

“Just how hard he plays,” Beverley told Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin on October 16. “He reminds me a lot of myself actually. It’s just about improving in this league. It’s about year after year after year improving, keep building, and since I’m here, I’m gonna make it my duty to make sure he’s on top of his (expletive) every day.”

Beverley added that he’s not the kind of player to push his teammates as much as he is someone who can help his young teammates form good habits

“I’m not the in the ear type,” Beverley said. “I just kinda lead by how I prepare and attack the game, attack the game plan, and it rubs off on guys. Guys see it, and I guess they adopt the same habits, too.”

Because of the small sample size, no one knows what exactly Springer will be if and when he plays consistent minutes, but if he winds up being like Beverley, that’s a win for the Sixers.

Terance Mann ‘Untouchable’ in James Harden Talks: Report

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that while the Los Angeles Clippers are Harden’s only suitor, they refuse to include Terance Mann in any possible deal.

“The Clippers want to get a deal done soon. They’re offering a first-round pick, a draft-pick swap, and expiring contracts for the 2018 MVP and three-time scoring champion. And a source said Los Angeles doesn’t want to raise their offer. As the only team bidding for him, the source said the Clippers don’t feel a need to do so. The source said Morey is the one holding up the deal.

“But the plan to add draft-pick swaps in a package for Harden hasn’t moved the needle for the Sixers. They’ve said they’re interested in a package that includes Clippers guard Terance Mann and first-round picks. But the source said Morey knows Mann is untouchable,” Pompey reported in an October 15 story.

If the Clippers ultimately relent and give up Mann for Harden, that could impact Springer’s role on the team.

Gilbert Arenas Says Sixers Title Window is Gone

On October 12, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas explained why the Sixers best shot was in 2019 and why it’s all gone downhill for them since.

“You lost the window, the window’s gone,” Arens said via his X account. “They had Jimmy, Embiid, Tobias, JJ Redick was still there, and Ben Simmons. Now you got a number one option, a great number two option, and then you got Ben Simmons doing his thing. That was your championship team that you’re supposed to build on. From there, it just went downhill. At this point, what are you holding onto?”

If the Sixers ultimately agree with Arenas, Springer could be an important cog in a new era for the team.