Even though the Philadelphia 76ers have a full roster right now, they could potentially cut some of their players to make room for others they may sign on the buyout market. One possible option is Patrick Beverley. On the February 15 episode of “Locked on Sixers,” Keith Pompey explained why signing Beverley could pay dividends for the Sixers.

“I believe if you could get somebody like (Patrick Beverley), that can give you a mental edge,” Pompey said. “I can see (Beverley) chirping, doing something against Boston, against Milwaukee, against Cleveland, getting underneath guys’ skin. So if I had an opportunity to go out and get that guy just to be an agitator off the bench, I think I would really look into it.”

Play

Video Video related to sixers could target james harden’s former teammate for ‘mental edge’ 2023-02-15T18:20:33-05:00

Beverley played with Harden on the Houston Rockets from 2013 to 2017 before being traded among others to the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul. Beverley has experience with multiple Sixers players and personnel on the roster besides Harden, including Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harell, and Doc Rivers during the days with the Clippers, though Beverley and Harell also played together on the Rockets with Harden.

If the Sixers were to add Beverley to the roster, they would have to juggle minutes between him, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Shake Milton.

Insider Explains Why Sixers Should Not Add Beverley

Though Pompey believes that Beverley could serve as an agitator for the Sixers were he to be added, Devon Givens disagreed because he does believe Beverley is the player he once was.

“He looks like he’s fallen off a cliff here as far as his basketball goes,” Givens said. “If they (added him), I would get it. I just don’t know if he can play anymore. In order to be that agitator still, you know you’re going to have to have that respect on the basketball side too, or else you’re just out there being an agitator.”

Givens said that while he would understand if the Sixers added him to the roster, he reiterated his belief that Beverley is not an effective player anymore.

“There’s still something about him watching him from afar and seeing where he is right now, and it looks like, to me, it looks like he’s done as a player that’s going to make a difference in a way on a team,” Givens said. “If they did it, I get it, but I’m against it.”

In 45 games with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three. Beverley is currently a free agent after being waived by the Orlando Magic.

Beverley’s Thought on What Went Wrong With Lakers

On February 14, Beverley delved into what he believes went wrong during his time with the Lakers on his own podcast.

“It wasn’t basketball. It was other s***, but other s*** that you couldn’t point out. It comes and goes,” Beverley said. “The vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off. Inconsistent vibes leads to inconsistent play…I tried, but it wasn’t basketball.”

"It wasn't basketball. It was other sh*t but other sh*t that you couldn't point out… The vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off. Inconsistent vibes leads to inconsistent play." Patrick Beverley on why the Lakers didn't win more games (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/R8pjXjmusK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2023

Before trading Beverley to the Magic, the Lakers were 25-30. Now that he’s no longer playing for the Lakers, Beverley could potentially have a role on a better record-wise, like the Sixers, who are 37-19.