Patrick Beverley Reveals Why He Chose Sixers Over Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers not only added a solid depth piece when they signed Patrick Beverley, but they also added one of the NBA’s more well-known characters. Not only that, but he chose them over their rival, the Boston Celtics, despite the Celtics’ willingness to offer more money.

On the July 5 episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” Beverley explained why he chose the Sixers over the Celtics.

“I talked to representatives of mine. It might be Philly. It might be Boston. It might be Washington. Imma have a little bit more money in Boston or Washington. Let’s wait on it. Let’s wait on it. I tell my agent, ‘F*** it. Pull the trigger. I ain’t gonna wait.’ I like Nick Nurse. Obviously, I took a paycut, but it’s never been about the money. You feel me? It’s always about the basketball.”

Play

With Beverley onboard, the Sixers have some needed guard depth and someone who can set the tone on the court. Even better, his choosing the Sixers over the Celtics after they traded Marcus Smart prevented the Celtics from adding some guard depth themselves, which could hurt them this season.

Doc Rivers Advised Patrick Beverley to Sign With Sixers

Beverley played for Doc Rivers during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017 to 2020. He even admitted the role Rivers has in his life that goes beyond being one of his coaches on that same podcast.

“Before I like to make any, like, life decision, I hit Doc. Obviously, you know, Doc is a mentor, Doc is damn near a father figure, Doc is—feel me? Doc is everything. I need something. I need answers. I need help. I hit Doc.”

Beverley then detailed how Rivers factored into his decision to sign with Sixers.

“I hit Doc. ‘I might go to Philly. Obviously, you was there. How’d you like the situation?’ Now this is a Hall of Fame coach that just got fired, and his response, exact words, ‘I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel (Embiid). James (Harden), he respects you. You will be great with him. If I had you last season, we would have been a different team.’”

The Sixers could have brought in Beverley after the Orlando Magic waived him mid-season in 2023 with Rivers as their head coach, but he finished the season with the Chicago Bulls instead.

James Harden Not Playing for Sixers Again

Despite the Sixers adding one of Harden’s former teammates in Beverley, it appears as though his days with the Sixers truly are numbered.

Sam Amick confirmed on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast that the Sixers understand that Harden has no interest in suiting up for the team despite opting into his contract.

“When I essentially asked the question of, ‘Is there a small percentage chance that you find a way for James to settle down, ala Kevin Durant last summer, and get him back on the court at the start of the season?’ That door, I was told, was shut right away. The Sixers understand that’s not happening.”