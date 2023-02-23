Patrick Beverley Sounds Off on ‘Kinda Weak’ Sixers After Joining Rival

The Philadelphia 76ers might have two games circled on their schedule after recent comments by a conference rival. Patrick Beverley, who signed with the Chicago Bulls after a buyout from the Utah Jazz, revealed his decision behind switching conferences recently.

In a decision between the reigning champs Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, Beverley kept his reasoning simple.

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls…I figured I make a playoff push with the Bulls right now. The East kinda weak,” Beverley said.

If this was 2017, that rationale might hold up. Half a decade ago, the East was certainly weaker than the Western Conference, with the Splash Bros lineup in Golden State, the James Harden-led Rockets, and a slew of strong teams swinging the power balance West.

Now, though, the power balance has shifted back East, with the Celtics, Bucks, Sixers, and Cavaliers all firmly believing in their chance to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Beverley’s Bulls, by the way, faced a blow-it-up decision at the trade deadline, which doesn’t typically speak well of a team’s chances to make a deep postseason run. The Bulls are 11th in the East, two games back of the Raptors for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Beverley Named ‘Undefeated’ King of NBA Trash Talk

Over All-Star Weekend, players were polled by The Athletic on a variety of topics, including proposed playoff changes.

One question posed by the sports publication revolved around the league’s best trash talker. With the votes in, Beverley took the title, earning six votes to Draymond Green‘s four.

Here’s what a few players had to say about Beverley’s crown when asked to identify the trash talk champ:

Tyrese Haliburton: “Maybe Pat (Beverley). I know a lot of these guys wouldn’t agree with that. He never stops talking, which is what the good guys do. So probably Pat Bev.”

Paul George: “Pat Bev is undefeated at trash-talking.”

Kevin Huerter: “Think Pat Bev knows that’s his role, that’s his effect on the game, kind of junking it up and get guys off their game.”

At least Beverley is champion of something this season, even if his odds of making the Finals with the Bulls are minute.

Sixers Among Leaders to Land Ex-Celtics Coach

The Sixers exit the All-Star Break with one clear objective: make (at least) the Conference Finals. Anything short of that would be an unmitigated disaster — one that’s perpetually repeated itself over the last decade.

An early playoff exit could force the front office into some tough decisions, including at head coach. Recently, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports reported that the Sixers are among the teams interested in ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

“Ime Udoka has been a hot topic of conversation in coaching circles per sources with teams like the Hawks, Wizards, Knicks, Rockets, 76ers mentioned,” Robinson said via Twitter. Robinson went on to post the odds of Udoka’s next team, though the Sixers were not mentioned.

Udoka was relieved of his duties by the Celtics after an inappropriate workplace relationship was revealed ahead of the season. Since then, Joe Mazzula has guided the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference, earning a permanent place as Boston’s head coach recently.