Patrick Beverley Sends Strong Message to Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers went up against a familiar face when they played against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. Patrick Beverley wound up getting ejected for getting jawing with Simmons from the bench.

Patrick Beverley ejected for chirping at Ben Simmons from bench lmao https://t.co/89OMOOE6si pic.twitter.com/utzuycS275 — Chaz (@ChazNBA) October 17, 2023

On the October 18 episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” Beverley had strong words for Simmons while explaining why he took exception to what Simmons had been doing.

Pat Bev had a bone to pick with Ben Simmons on some of his antics! NEW EP OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/uyaBRtXH2Z — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) October 17, 2023

“First off, Ben Simmons is a hell of a talent. It’s good seeing him back out there. He looks strong. He impacted the game yesterday, so when it comes to basketball, I don’t have a problem with Ben Simmons, but when it comes to, like—he was chirping at one of my rookies. Like, c’mon. Filip (Petrusev) with an F. You know what I’m saying? You chirping at that guy. You foul him hard as f***. I’m talking to you all game. You ain’t saying nothing. Tobias (Harris) cooking your ass, you really ain’t saying nothing…You got eight turnovers…talk to me. I’ve been talking to you all game anyway. Talk to me,” Beverley said.

Beverley is many things, and being a fiercely loyal teammate is one of them. Even if it means getting thrown out of the game, Beverley has never backed down from a fight.

Ben Simmons Gushes About Tyrese Maxey’s Development

After the Sixers beat the Nets, Simmons praised Tyrese Maxey for how far he’s come as a player since starting his career in 2020.

“He just continues to grow, and he works so hard,” Simmons told Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin in an October 17 story. “The sky’s the limit for him, but with everything going on in terms of like Philly, he’s getting an opportunity to play point guard and run the team and continue to build. For me, he’s one of my favorite players to watch. A good feel for the game. He’s fearless. He’s a hard worker.”

Simmons also believes that Maxey will improve himself in the playmaking department with more reps.

“He’s doing a tremendous job already,” Simmons said. “He’s just gotta keep feeling the game out. I think over time, the more reps you get, the more you see the floor, and his pace has been great, so I’ve been keeping an eye out.”

Despite Simmons’ turbulent exit from the Sixers, Simmons still holds his ex-teammate in high regard.

Patrick Beverley Compared Himself to Jaden Springer

Beverley has been impressed with his fellow Sixer Jaden Springer for how much energy he brings when he takes the floor. So much so that Beverley explained why the 21-year-old guard plays akin to how Beverley plays.

“Just how hard he plays,” Beverley told Carlin on October 16. “He reminds me a lot of myself, actually. It’s just about improving in this league. It’s about year after year after year improving, keep building, and since I’m here, I’m gonna make it my duty to make sure he’s on top of his (expletive) every day.”

Beverley said that he believes he can help his younger Sixers teammates like Springer by showing them how it’s done.

“I’m not the in the ear type,” Beverley said. “I just kinda lead by how I prepare and attack the game, attack the game plan, and it rubs off on guys. Guys see it, and I guess they adopt the same habits, too.”

There’s no telling what kind of player Springer will become, but he is impressing Beverley, who may not be a star, but definitely had a well-known journey to get to where he is.