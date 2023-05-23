Paul George Questions Rockets’ Pursuit of Sixers’ James Harden

While talking with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George openly questioned why the Rockets would go after Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden on “Podcast P with Paul George,” knowing that they are currently rebuilding with Green at the forefront.

“Personally, I wouldn’t (pursue Harden),” George told Green. “At this point, that’s your [team]. Like, you’re the King of Houston. They made their decision…on who the future is…When you pick a guy with the fourth pick, he’s our guy. They full-on committed to who the future is. Like you got to go through this. You got to go through being double-teamed, triple-teamed, being a target every time. You gotta go through that.”

George added that adding Harden to the team could potentially stunt Green’s growth as a player.

“You bring on someone like James who’s such a ball-dominant player like that’s gonna hinder your growth a little bit. You know what I mean? Regardless of how it can elevate you on another level of him teaching you and you learning off of him, I feel like for you, you’ve already been through the fire. So, let you continue to learn.”

Green admitted that he agreed with George, saying that playing with Harden could help and hurt at the same time.

Analyst Gives Thoughts on James Harden-Ben Simmons Swap

With it being over a year since the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets swapped Harden for Ben Simmons, among others, Brian Lewis of The New York Post gave his thoughts on how both teams fared in that time.

Lewis said that the trade will be a failure on the Sixers’ end should Harden leave after all that’s transpired after they acquired him.

“Philadelphia’s gambit was a win-now move, and a title would’ve made the Sixers the clear winners no matter what happened elsewhere. But if Harden leaves, they will have never even gotten close, with their end of the ledger tallied up.”

On the Nets’ end, Lewis said it is still to be determined because of Simmons and how the Nets handle him going forward.

“The Nets’ story is still being written — and with Drummond gone and Curry likely to follow, it largely will be defined by Simmons. His contract is one of the most bloated in the NBA in terms of return-on-investment. Now it’s on the Nets to find a way to salvage Simmons and make the best of the situation.”

James Harden Will be ‘Treated Like a God’ in Houston

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harden is expected to return to the Rockets this summer. Furthermore, he explained why both Houston and Harden are interested in each other, including how he is treated by the city of Houston.

“Sources have said his interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers,” Pompey said. “His mother still lives in the city. He has several business ventures there. And, as one source said, ‘he’s treated like a god in Houston.’