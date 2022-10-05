Sixers Fan-Favorite Big Man Has Inside Track For Backup Center Over Former Sixth Man of Year

The backup center position has been a hot topic among Philadelphia 76ers fans throughout the Joel Embiid era. The failure to properly back up the superstar has been a major reason for the team’s downfall throughout the years. After half of a season with Andre Drummond successfully filling the role, it was Paul Reed who managed to earn a postseason opportunity to help contribute to the team. The scrappy DePaul product provided some of the best minutes that had been seen from an Embiid backup during the playoffs and flashed the potential to be the long-term option the team has struggled to find.

These hopes were soon brought down following the Sixers’ addition of Montrezl Harrell to cap off the offseason. Doc Rivers’ preference for veterans has been clear and Harrell seemed the latest name set to leapfrog Reed on the depth chart. However, following training camp and the first preseason game, it appears Reed may be doing his part to earn the role.

Paul Reed Full Highlight Reel I 10 points & 3 steals I Sixers vs Nets Preseason I thought Paul Reed did a very good job lasts night allowing the offense to come to him which typically leads to Bball Paul playing to his strengths, solid game#Sixers #HereTheyCome #PaulReed pic.twitter.com/rdTyUCjEBV — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) October 4, 2022

Reed Leading the Backup Center Race?

The Sixers elected to rest Embiid in the opening preseason matchup and it was announced that Reed would serve in the starting role. While many theorized this was Rivers wanting to keep Harrell with the second unit or simply rewarding Reed for the impressive effort he has brought, there may have been a deeper meaning behind the decision.

As Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer put it, “The belief was that Harrell, the NBA’s 2020 sixth man of the year, would be penciled in as Joel Embiid’s backup. Instead, Reed was No. 2 at last week’s training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.” Pompey also quoted the third-year big man in the article who said he was a little surprised to see himself get the start.

The Case for Paul Reed:

Rivers’ faith in veterans and the previous success Harrell had during the two’s time with the Clippers made the addition make sense. Harrell is a much more talented player than his $2.4 million cap hit would indicate. His offensive abilities, energy, and toughness make him a positive addition to the Sixers. He is a different style of player than the Sixers have had to back up Embiid due to how much he can handle offensively. However, there are matchups in which Harrell is not able to make the biggest impact and this is where Reed becomes so valuable.

During the 2020 playoffs, the Clippers famously blew a 3-1 lead at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Rivers drew strong criticism for his decision to leave Harrell on the court as he struggled to guard Nikola Jokic. The team saw their lead slip away and the Nuggets ultimately advanced in the series.

Stats from the Clippers blown 3-1 series lead against the Nuggets which led to Doc Rivers getting fired Montrezl Harrell is the most impressive offensive talent to come off the Sixers bench in several years but his playoff shortcomings also were a key part in Rivers firing in LA pic.twitter.com/lCbeAUNslm — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 8, 2022

While Reed may not be able to handle the offensive load that Harrell can, his defensive abilities are worlds ahead. The Sixers have struggled in pick-and-roll coverage, even with Embiid on the court, and Reed’s ability in this area has helped the team tremendously. His 7’2″ wingspan paired with nimble feet on the perimeter allows him to successfully guard both big men and guards on the perimeter.

Here is Paul Reed showing great awareness and using his length to disrupt the pass Really liked the defensive activity + switch-ability potential with this group pic.twitter.com/TUHJMrjkuw — Thiago (@ThiagoPHL) October 4, 2022

The Sixers have spoken openly about wanting to build their identity on the defensive side of the floor this season. Reed will certainly play a role in this and Rivers even pitched the idea of pairing him on the court with Embiid. Both Harrell and Reed will certainly play a role in the team’s success this year. Seeing Reed with the early edge in the backup big man competition is a massive credit to the work he has put in and the results are beginning to show.