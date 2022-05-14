Sixers Fan Favorite Sends Strong Message Regarding Budding Future

With the Philadelphia 76ers‘ season coming to an end, the focus shifts to the offseason. In the summer, everyone has their own to-do list. For the front office and coaching staff, it is getting the roster in the best position to compete. As for the players, it’s continuing to perfect their craft.

Following his exit interview with Doc Rivers, Paul Reed discussed with the media his plans for the offseason. The former G-League MVP is riding high after his performance in the playoffs and is hungry to get to work.

“Of course I’ve got goals. I’m pretty sure everybody’s got the same goals, at the end of the day. But it’s really about who’s going to work the hardest for them. I know I’m going to work hard. It’s going to be hard to outwork me.” According to Lauren Rosen.

After not seeing much playing time in the regular season, Rivers gave Reed an opportunity to show what he’s got in the playoffs. Filling in at backup center, he averaged 3.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 0.8 SPG across 12 postseason matchups.

When discussing his goals for the offseason, Reed mentioned he wanted to add about ten inches to his vertical. He then jokingly went on to say he wants to jump hire so he can dunk on people.

Paul Reed says as he works on his body and his game this summer, he also wants to improve his vertical: "So I can block more shots, get more rebounds, and dunk on more people" — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 13, 2022

Doc Rivers Expecting ‘Big Summer’ From Charles Bassey

Another young prospect we didn’t see much of this year is Charles Bassey. Other than when the team needed players because of health and safety protocols, the second-round pick played primarily for the Delaware Blue Coats. In 17 G-League games this year, he averaged 18.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 3.4 BPG.

After exit interviews concluded, Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey held a joint press conference. When talking about players who could make a jump this offseason, Rivers cited Bassey as someone he has his eyes on. He feels the 21-year-old could be in store for a “big summer.”

Doc Rivers said of all the young players he believes Charles Bassey has the best chance to have a "big summer." Said he needs to get stronger, but the team needs him to develop. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) May 13, 2022

During his small opportunities at the NBA level, Bassey showed some nice flashes. His best performance of the year came back in November when he tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks while defending reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in a win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Backup Center Position

There is a reason behind Rivers bringing up the need for Bassey to develop. It’s because the team will once again be in the market for a backup to Joel Embiid this offseason. If they are able to address this problem in-house, it will give Morey much more flexibility as he tries to bolster the supporting cast.

Heading into training camp next season, Reed will certainly have a chance to compete for a rotation spot. Not only has he been in the system for years now, but he’s proven he can fit into a role. A credit to the Sixers’ player development staff for helping turn Reed into a rotational piece.

Bassey will likely get an opportunity as well but is fighting a more uphill battle given his minimal time on an NBA court this season. If both players can take a step forward this offseason, Rivers might have some versatility with his lineup moving forward.