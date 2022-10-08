Sixers Stars Fanning the Flames of Phillies Fever

The start of the NBA season is rapidly approaching and there is a massive amount of excitement surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there is stiff competition for which Philly sports team has the most buzz at the moment. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL and the Phillies picked up their first postseason win in 11 years on Friday. There were several members of the Sixes who took notice of the impressive victory in which the Phillies came from behind in the 9th inning to pick up the win. James Harden was quick to acknowledge the victory on Twitter.

Harden was not the only member of the Sixers to chime in as Paul Reed also sent his praise.

Sixers and Phillies Connection

It is great to see the Sixers players showing love to another Philadelphia team. This is not the first time there has been a connection between the two teams. Tyrese Maxey made waves earlier in the season by attending a Phillies game, throwing out the first pitch, and even jumping on the broadcast. While Maxey made his tour around just about all of the Philadelphia teams, his presence at Citizens Bank Park was especially felt.

Following his appearance on the broadcast, Maxey has received strong praise from Phillies announcer John Kruk- who is also a fan favorite.

Sixers Season Countdown

For the time being, the Phillies will continue their postseason battle with the Cardinals. The Wild Card matchup will resume tonight (Saturday) with a third game on the table on Sunday if it is necessary.

In contrast, the start of the Sixers’ season continues to inch closer. The team has completed training camp and is halfway through the preseason. They have two more preseason games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets before the October 18th opening night matchup against the Boston Celtics tips off.

The Sixers will look to mirror the Phillies’ postseason success in their own sport and have plenty of reasons for optimism for why this will occur. It may not be as drastic as the Phillies’ 11-year playoff drought, but the Sixers will desperately look to get over their second-round plateau. Philly has made the playoffs each of the last five years but have not gotten past the conference semifinals since the 2000-01 season.

With the most complete team assembled around Joel Embiid during his entire NBA career, Harden looking in better shape, and Maxey continuing to improve- there are plenty of reasons for optimism why this could be the case. The additions of P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell, and Danuel House have already made their impact felt and are ready for this to translate when the regular season starts.

The Phillies and Eagles have raised the bar for success in sports for Philadelphia, but this is one the Sixers still could reach. The state of Philly sports is strong considering it is in the hands of players like Bryce Harper, Jalen Hurts, and Joel Embiid. It is an exciting time in Philly sports and it will soon be the Sixers’ turn to carry the torch.