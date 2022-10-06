Phillies Legend Gushes Over Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey: ‘A Bad Man!!!’

Through two preseason games, the Philadelphia 76ers look as formidable an opponent as any. And perhaps no player has had a better start to the preseason than third-year Tyrese Maxey.

In the Sixers’ first game against the Brooklyn Nets, Maxey put up 20 points in just 14 minutes of work. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Maxey upped the ante — 21 points in only 15 minutes. Even better, he’s shooting a ridiculous 79% (15-19) through the two games. It’s been an absolutely scorching start for Maxey as he looks to earn the first All-Star nod of his career this season.

And according to Phillies legend John Kruk, Tyrese Maxey is the next star to join Philadelphia’s pantheon of legends.

“I know it is pre season basketball but @TyreseMaxey is a bad man!!! Favorite player to watch by far…we as fans of the @sixers should feel blessed that he is on our team!!!,” Kruk tweeted on October 5.

If anyone knows a thing or two about Philadelphia legends, it’s Kruk. The Phillies great slashed .348/.500/.391 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Phillies’ 1993 World Series loss. In 2011, Kruk was enshrined in the Phillies Wall of Fame, which honors Phillies greats.

To his credit, the love for Maxey isn’t one-way. Over the summer, Maxey embraced the City of Brotherly Love, evidenced by a recent sponsorship.

Maxey Becoming Official Philadelphian With Wawa Sponsorship

Is there anything more quintessentially Philadelphia than Wawa? Okay, maybe cheesesteaks, Ben Simmons animosity, and yeah, sure, Independence Hall. But Wawa belongs up there with those Philadelphia staples.

Tyrese Maxey knows this. On October 3, he revealed his love for the convenience store in a five-minute clip for Put You On.

Rumor has it that if we could just get Maxey a sponsorship with Paddy’s Pub, then he would be declared Mayor of Philadelphia on the spot.

It’s not the first time Maxey has discussed his love of Philadelphia. Earlier in the summer, Maxey went on a Philadelphia sports tour that included tops to take in a Phillies game as well as a Union game. Both teams look poised for playoffs, which begs the question: is Maxey the good luck charm? If so, let’s get him to a Flyers and Eagles game stat!

On the court, Maxey is taking serious strides, leading some to predict big things for the Sixers guard this season.

Maxey Primed for First All-Star Nod This Season

Earlier in the summer, Michael Kaskey-Blomain of NBC Sports outlined a list of potential first-time All-Stars next season. The list included Knicks star Jalen Brunson and former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards.

And joining the stellar bunch was none other than Tyrese Maxey.

“Tyrese Maxey was a bit of a revelation for the Sixers last season,” Kaskey-Blomain wrote. “After receiving inconsistent playing time during his rookie year, Maxey took over the starting point guard spot in Ben Simmons’ absence last season, and he never looked back — even after James Harden was added to the roster. His numbers swelled with his increased role, and he quickly established himself as an integral part of Philadelphia’s offensive attack. His importance to the Sixers was exemplified during postseason play.”

Kaskey-Blomain punctuated his assessment of Maxey’s game with limitless possibilities for the Sixers guard.

“Maxey has an unrelenting work ethic, and if he continues to develop there will likely be several All-Star selections in his future,” Kaskey-Blomain said.

If Maxey continues to shoot 79% from the field this season, they might have to enshrine him in the Hall of Fame this summer. Okay, that’s hyperbole. But he’d have no problem making the All-Star Game, at the very least.