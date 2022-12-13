New Sixers Addition Beginning to Find His Stride

It has not been the smoothest transition for P.J. Tucker since signing with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. The veteran has never been a player known for his box score impact, but his 81 total shot attempts in 777 game minutes have been underwhelming, to say the least. The 6.2% usage rate he is recording is the lowest in his career and perhaps the most discouraging has been the disinterest in attempting shots that are seemingly there for the taking for the 37-year-old. Whether it be Tucker adjusting to the offense, the Sixers figuring out how to use him, or simply being better optimized alongside a healthy starting lineup- Tucker looks to be finding his niche.

The Sixers recently took down the Kings 123-103 in what was one of their most convincing performances of the season. Joel Embiid tallied 31 points on 10-16 shooting in just 30 minutes of play. James Harden finished 21 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. Alongside them, Tucker added six points and four rebounds while shooting 2-3 from beyond the three-point arc.

Tucker’s Role on Sixers

Following the victory, Doc Rivers was asked if he has been talking to Tucker about being more willing as a shooter. As the Head Coach put it, “Yeah I think everyone has. You know, I don’t worry about him a lot. It’ll come to him. He’ll get his rhythm…But we do tell him, you know, when you’re open shoot the ball.”

Lakers’ Head Coach Darvin Ham also spoke highly of the veteran when speaking to the media prior to their matchup with the Lakers on Friday. Tucker played under Ham in Milwaukee during their 2021 championship run. As the coach put it when asked what stands out about Tucker, “Just his toughness, his grit, really lays it on the line every possession. Never satisfied, a total winner. Really enjoyed coaching him. Tough as nails, will guard whoever you put in front of him. P.J. was a huge, huge part of us winning a championship in 2021 and I’m happy to see him in another good situation such as this.”

PJ Tucker just bullied Jaden Springer, but then Joel Embiid bullied Tucker in some competition after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/egHDKirdeg — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) December 8, 2022

The intangibles beyond the stat sheet that contribute to a winning culture were a major driving force behind bringing Tucker in this offseason. The veteran has made it to the second round of the playoffs or beyond in each of the past six seasons while playing for four different NBA teams.

PJ Tucker on this playoff run defensively: – Held Trae Young to 29% shooting along with 6 turnovers – Joel Embiid shot 20% when he switched onto him – Forced James Harden into 8 turnovers when he was defending – Jayson Tatum starts off this series 0 of 3 with 2 turnovers — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 18, 2022

Importance Next to James Harden

It also should be noted that the growing frustration with Tucker has occurred during Harden’s month-long absence due to injury. In the first nine games of the season while Harden was on the floor, Tucker averaged 6.2 points while shooting 22-37 (59.5%) from the field and 10-19 (52.6%) from beyond the three-point arc.

PJ Tucker this season: — Most 0-point games by a starter

— 2nd in minutes by a 76er

— 10th in points by a 76er

— 2nd highest +/- by a 76er The most 0-point games by any starter since 2010. pic.twitter.com/jgjCbdV2Mj — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 6, 2022

During Harden’s 14-game absence, Tucker’s averages sunk to 1.7 points per game while shooting 9-32 (28.1%) from the field and 5-18 (27.8%) from beyond the three-point arc. It is still a very small sample size since Harden has returned as he has played just four games since coming back from the tendon sprain, but the growth can already be seen. In these four games, Tucker is averaging 3.8 points while shooting 4-12 (33.3%) from the field and 3-8 (37.5%) from beyond the arc.

While he may not stand out on the court in a traditional sense, Tucker plays a key role on the Sixers. Considering the ball dominance of Embiid, Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, it is important to have players who can make a massive impact without needing many opportunities. His willingness to do the grunt work defensively and be satisfied with his role of off-ball screens, offensive rebounding, and spacing the floor on the offensive end is rare.

Many have jumped to conclusions on this Sixers team without it being seen in its full entirety yet. The expected starting lineup of Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Tucker, and Tobias Harris has played just six games and 114 game minutes together thus far. With Maxey’s return the next looming addition and the team showing signs of clicking- things are looking up in Philadelphia. They have moved to 15-12 on the season and will face their next test against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.