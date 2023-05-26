PJ Tucker Floated as Trade Target For Sixers’ Division Rival

What will determine the Philadelphia 76ers‘ next move is what James Harden decides this summer. If Harden goes elsewhere, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report explained why the Sixers would retool following Harden’s departure and why the Boston Celtics should look into acquiring PJ Tucker.

Favale acknowledged the low likelihood of the Celtics and Sixers discussing a deal but wrote that if they are looking to regroup, Tucker could be on the table and could fit with the Celtics.

“The strip-it-down path becomes more palatable if they lose their second most important player. Talking shop with Boston isn’t as painful—or unlikely—if Philly isn’t operating on an immediate timeline.

“P.J. Tucker just turned 38 and is extremely shot-volume shy. He’s also exactly what the Celtics need,” Favale said.

He added how Tucker could help the Celtics and why he would be useful to have around knowing their frontcourt situation.

“Tucker lets the Celtics downsize to one big without significantly harming their defensive presence near the basket and on the glass. He doesn’t come close to matching (Robert Williams III)’s rim pressure, but opposing teams have to respect his corner three when he’s actually firing away.

“Landing Tucker opens up even more micro-lineup options, as well. Boston can use him as the de facto 5 in all-wing arrangements. He’s also great insurance against a suddenly harsher Al Horford aging curve, RW3’s injury history, and Grant Williams’ potential departure in restricted free agency.”

Seth Curry Floated as Possible Free Agent Target

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic listed some of the free agents the Sixers could target, including former Sixers guard Serth Curry.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann said.

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent were also listed as possible players the Sixers could go after.

“Miami’s backcourt of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent could be worth a look,” Hofmann said. “Strus would be the higher priority target for my taste due to his ability to shoot off screens and guard. He might command more money than $12.2 million per year, but with Miami having a lot of money already committed for next season, it might not hurt to offer it.”

Hofmann also listed Donte DiVincenzo and Bruce Brown as bigger guards if that’s what the Sixers are interested in.

“Donte DiVincenzo and Bruce Brown are players I would have some interest in as well. Perhaps neither player would command the full midlevel exception, but if the Sixers do move on from Harden, I like having two rugged defenders (De’Anthony Melton is the other one) in a three-guard rotation with Maxey.”

Patrick Beverley Says He Plans to Join James Harden

On “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Patrick Beverley was asked if Harden was going back to the Houston Rockets and if there was a chance that Beverley would reunite with him, Beverley responded with, “Very highly.”

Beverley also admitted he wanted to back to the Rockets after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him, but the Rockets explained that he wouldn’t play and his role would be to mentor their young players.