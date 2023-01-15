PJ Tucker Sends Strong Message on ‘Weird Spot’ With Sixers

P.J. Tucker admitted to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer that playing in his new role with the Philadelphia 76ers has been a bit of an adjustment for him. So much so that he admitted that it’s been a “weird spot” in his career.

“It’s different on other teams when you’ve been there, and you’ve kind of molded your space on the team, and your identity is set,” Tucker told Mizell. “It’s a lot easier. … No two days have been the same [with the Sixers]. Every game has been different.

“It’s a weird spot where I’ve just got to figure it out. That’s where I’m at with it. There’s no other way to explain it.”

Over the last few years, Tucker has made a name for himself by being a gritty, defensive-minded wing who can stretch the floor on teams whose ultimate goal was to win a championship, like the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

In 40 games this season, Tucker is averaging 3.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in 27.1 minutes a game. His numbers are down across the board compared to what he was putting up in Miami last season, averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three in 27.9 minutes a game.

Tucker on Offensive Role With Sixers

While talking with Mizell, Tucker reflected on the criticism he’s received this season for his porous scoring numbers. Tucker responded to that by saying that, in his case, he has a different role than other players in the NBA.

“They talk about how much I don’t score,” Tucker said. “Can you imagine playing 30 minutes and taking one shot? Maybe not shooting at all? And still having to guard the best player and do all the dirty stuff, knowing that you’re not going to get what the normal reward is of being able to shoot the ball and play offense, which everybody wants to do?

“That’s a job. That’s not something somebody just chooses throughout the NBA.”

Offensively, Tucker has been outshined by the Sixers’ other offseason addition, De’Anthony Melton, who has averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from three this season. Still, Tucker has started every game he’s played with the Sixers this season.

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Tucker’s Role

Head coach Doc Rivers told Mizell that Tucker’s role with the Sixers will depend on what kind of lineups their opponents throw at them.

“If there’s someone for P.J. to guard, I’ll say, then we need him on the floor,” Rivers said. “If there’s no one for him to guard, then we will go with more smalls. It just depends on the night. We’re lucky. We have seven or eight guys that can be in the closing lineup. That’s a good thing.”

According to Mizell, Tucker revealed that he has not discussed his playing time in the fourth quarter.

“(Tucker) said he and coach Doc Rivers have not had explicit conversations about the reasoning for the lack of fourth-quarter minutes,” Mizell said.

When the Sixers took on the Jazz on January 14, Tucker did not play in the fourth quarter until there were three minutes and 52 seconds left in the game. In the closing seconds, Tucker was subbed in and out for Tyrese Maxey primarily to help the Sixers’ defense when he was on the floor.