Sixers Entering ‘Preliminary Discussions’ Surrounding Trade of Defensive Stopper: Report

The rumor mill seems to be getting off to an early start this NBA season. The Philadelphia 76ers have been a key part of this in the early stages of the season. While the Tobias Harris rumors may have taken the limelight, he may not be the only member of the team that could be wearing a new uniform before the season’s conclusion. Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice dropped a hint that Matisse Thybulle could also be on the move. As he put it in his latest article, “I’m told there has been some interest in Matisse Thybulle in preliminary discussions around the league, and I’d expect him to be a rumor mill fixture up until the deadline.”

There has been some interest in Matisse Thybulle in preliminary discussions around the league, per @KyleNeubeck pic.twitter.com/UE4HrQYD4Q — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022

Thybulle’s Role on Sixers

It has been an up-and-down season thus far for Thybulle. Through the opening five games of the season, he played less than six total game minutes including a matchup against the Raptors in which he did not get subbed into the game.

Since this time, Thybulle has seen his role grow in a major way. He has seen some extended opportunities on the court including starting three games with the team. The Washington product is averaging 1.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals during his 13.1 minutes per game.

The biggest swing skill for Thybulle has always been his perimeter shooting. The two-time All-NBA Defensive Second Team member can be relied on for making his presence felt on the defensive end, but his deficiencies on offense have limited his ability to shoulder minutes. There was a growing buzz surrounding his reworked jump shot leading up to the season, but this has not brought on results through the first 14 games. While Thybulle hit a big three-pointer against the Hawks, he has connected on just three of his 16 long-range attempts thus far this season which makes for a career-worst 18.8%.

Could a Trade Occur?

It is no surprise to see Thybulle’s name popping up in trade talks ahead of the deadline. During the offseason, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on how active the Sixers were attempting to flip the Washington product. As he put it, “If you’re a GM in the NBA and Daryl Morey hasn’t called and offered you #23 (draft pick) and Matisse Thybulle for someone on your roster, you probably have had your phone shut off.”

The Sixers and Thybulle had some brief contract negotiations this summer but were unable to reach an extension. The 25-year-old is in the final season of his rookie contract and the Sixers will be forced to make a difficult decision at the end of the season if no trade is found. Finding players balanced on both sides of the court has been a priority of the Sixers this offseason and Thybulle does not fit this description.

.@MatisseThybulle has given back in Philly, largely incognito, for years. He discussed his court unveil & @SundayLovePhila on media day: "As a kid, when you grow up in an environment that makes serving the less fortunate normal, it makes it easy to continue it in adulthood." 👏 pic.twitter.com/a250KWtWz3 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 17, 2022

While speaking with an anonymous Eastern Conference Executive, Heavy Sports Sean Deveney revealed some skepticism for a trade occurring. As the executive put it, “At his salary number ($4.4 million) and with restricted free agency, the market is going to be a little tough for him, you can’t really match big numbers.”

It will be interesting to see the management of Thybulle moving forward. The dwindling contract does not help his trade value, but the Sixers could look to showcase him with the hopes of growing his potential return. Expect this to be a common name in the rumor mill as the trade deadline grows closer and the Sixers look to put the finishing touches on their roster.