Sixers ‘Flex & Flail’ in Preseason Finale: 5 Things We Saw vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their preseason slate on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. The starting five played well into the third quarter to help earn a 99-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. That’s a wrap until the regular-season opener.

The Sixers needed to shake off some rust, looking a bit stagnant at times in the first half and lacking ball movement on the offensive end. Joel Embiid picked up two quick fouls before calming himself and dominating. He finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey survived a rough shooting night, while James Harden filled up the stat sheet. There’s work to be done but the Sixers exit the preseason 4-0 and 100% healthy.

Embiid 19 PTS | 6 REB | 1 BLK

Harden 17 PTS | 5 AST | 4-8 3FG

Harrell 14 PTS | 6 REB | 2 BLK https://t.co/soTThz7Zkm — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) October 13, 2022

Sixers Beat Hornets: 5 Things We Saw at Wells Fargo Center

Starting 5 Logs Serious Minutes: The head coach told reporters “everybody was available” for the final preseason game, and he wasn’t kidding. The Sixers trotted out their starting five: Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden. They played serious minutes, almost three whole quarters. There were a few scary moments: Maxey got slapped in the face on a drive in the first quarter; Embiid crashed down hard in the second quarter, falling into Tucker’s ankles. However, no one got hurt.

Final stat lines: Embiid (19 points, 6 boards in 19 minutes), Harden (17 points, 5 assists in 27 minutes), Tobias Harris (1 point, 4 boards in 27 minutes), Maxey (9 points, 2 assists in 26 minutes), Tucker (3 boards, 1 assist in 19 minutes).

That’s a wrap. Doc Rivers’ biggest takeaway from the preseason finale: “We’re healthy.” Doubly important after Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker fell into each other in a scary moment. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/FyxGeDuJCx — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 13, 2022

Montrezl Harrell Balls Out: The “intercostal strain” (rib injury) that Harrell was dealing with didn’t affect him in this one. He got all the backup minutes behind Embiid. Paul Reed didn’t leave the bench until 9:21 showing in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-7 newcomer flexed and flailed all night in a crowd-pleasing performance.

Harrell had Sixers fans in a frenzy when he scrapped and clawed his way for an offensive rebound late in the third, then blocked a shot at the other end to end the frame. With authority. He finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds in 15 minutes. Reed and Harrell are in a “fluid situation” at backup center, according to Rivers.

Sixers Stick with 9-Man Rotation: The starting five is set in stone, but what kind of lineups are being plotted and schemed behind it? The Sixers went with a 9-man rotation on Wednesday: Harden, Embiid, Maxey, Harris, Tucker, Melton (first guy off the bench), Harrell, Niang, House.

The obvious name not on that list: Matisse Thybulle. His inability to consistently hit long-range jumpers this preseason has him slipping down the depth chart. Shake Milton would be the 10th guy.

#Sixers finish the season undefeated. What’s not to like about that?! Georges Niang (6 pts in 15 min) is ready for the regular season. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/2qDaFO3xH2 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 13, 2022

Battle for Final Roster Spot: Julian Champagnie jumped off the bench around the 7-minute mark of the fourth quarter and seized the moment. The St. John’s product hit a deep triple upon entry, then made a nice swat for a steal on the defensive end. He wasn’t done.

Champagnie stormed down the other end where he grabbed an offensive board and swished a floater. His main competition for the 15th and final spot appears to be Charlie Brown Jr. Or Isaiah Joe. Is his spot secure? He didn’t play in the preseason finale. Neither did Charles Bassey.