Proposed Trade Dumps Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons on Rebuilding Team

After the season he just had with the Brooklyn Nets, former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons does not have much trade value around the NBA, if at all. The Nets could get rid of him, but it would cost them an asset. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would dump his contract on the Houston Rockets, though it would cost them an asset.

Swartz’s trade consisted of the following.

Houston Rockets Receive: Simmons, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected via Phoenix Suns)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: 2029 second-round pick

Swartz explained why the Rockets could agree to such a deal.

“While Houston could chase certain bearded free agents, they could also use the money to take on bad contracts with draft incentives attached.

“Enter Simmons, who fits this roster as a pass-first point guard who can defend multiple positions. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and company can still get their shots up, as Simmons has seemed perfectly content deferring to others.”

He also added the real sweetener to the deal on the Rockets’ end.

The Rockets also get an unprotected first-round pick from Phoenix, one that could turn out to be quite valuable given Chris Paul (38) and Kevin Durant’s (34) ages.

Though the Rockets have the cap space to absorb Simmons, all indications are they will try to lure all-star free agents like James Harden.

Markelle Fultz Opens Up About Time With Sixers

While talking with The Players’ Tribune, former Sixers’ no. 1 pick Markelle Fultz reflected on playing for the Sixers. Fultz made it clear he was grateful for them and his time there but wished they would have waited a little longer before deciding to trade him.

“It was a weird situation,” Fultz said. “I wish I had a chance to help them because I really feel like I could’ve helped them win if they were patient and let me get healthy, but, at the same time, I’m thankful for everything that they did for me, and everything worked out good,” Fultz said.

“It was a weird situation… I wish I had a chance to help them because I really feel like I could've helped them win if they were patient and let me get healthy.” – Markelle Fultz on his time with the Sixers (via @PlayersTribune)pic.twitter.com/0IKPhOxUJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

A shoulder injury early on in his rookie season set the course for an odd tenure with the Sixers, where he played only 33 games in the season and a half he played for them before being traded to the Orlando Magic at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Seth Curry Named as Possible Free Agent Target

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic named five players as possible free-agent targets for the Sixers. Among them was former Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry, who Hofmann believes could be attainable but only if he accepts a discount.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann wrote.

Curry would bring some much-needed shooting to the Sixers’ bench, as he is a career 43.5% shooter from three. While there are multiple free agents out there who could help them in that department, what makes Curry stand out is his previous experience with the team, as he played for the Sixers from 2020 to 2022.