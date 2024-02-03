Proposed Trade Sends Sixers $90 Million Wing Scorer, NBA Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers must decide if they want to maintain cap flexibility or a potentially better shot in the playoffs. If they choose the latter, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade to send them Kyle Kuzma and Delon Wright.

Buckley proposed a trade between the Sixers and Washington Wizards in a February 2 story.

Sixers receive: Kuzma, Wright

Wizards receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, 2028 first-round pick (via Clippers), 2024 second-round pick (via Knicks), 2027 second-round pick

Buckley explained why the Sixers would want him above the other possible options on the market.

“Kuzma might not be a perfect fit in Philly, but he’s about as close to a difference-maker the Sixers are going to find in this market. He could perk up the offense with isolation scoring, improving playmaking and a pinch of outside shooting, operating as either the third option or in a 3A-3B setup with Tobias Harris.”

Buckley added why Wright would appeal to the Sixers, too.

“The Sixers would also walk away with an all-purpose perimeter stopper in Wright, who could handle some initiating duties when Tyrese Maxey takes a seat.”

Kuzma won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He is also in the first year of a four-year, $90 million contract and averages 22 points per game.

Two Teams Have Interest in Kyle Kuzma: Report

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than a week away, Kyle Kuzma has drawn interest from two teams, per Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer. Neither of whom is the Sixers.

“Dallas and Sacramento remain the two teams connected by league figures to Washington forward Kyle Kuzma,” Fischer reported in a February 2 story. “The Mavericks appear to be pursuing a much wider range of players than the Kings. Sacramento and Dallas both registered interest in Siakam and Grant, league sources told Yahoo Sports. But aside from the Kuzma connection — the Kings have pursued Kuzma dating back to his Lakers days.”

For the time being, there’s been no reported interest between the Sixers and Kuzma. That could change with each passing day. It’s also possible they don’t want to make any trades that will compromise their cap flexibility for the 2024 offseason.

What Wizards Want for Kyle Kuzma: Report

Entering February 2, the Wizards are 9-38. The playoffs are pretty much out of the question for them. Hence, Kyle Kuzma may have a new home before the deadline on February 8. If the Wizards plan to trade him, The Athletic’s David Aldridge and Josh Dobbins reported what their asking price would be.

“League sources maintain Washington has been holding out for two first-round picks for Kuzma, though team sources indicate that is somewhat overblown. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.”

Kuzma is an NBA champion, averages over 20 points, and classifies as a wing. That makes him very appealing to any winning team trying to improve its current standing. The Sixers have been trying to win a championship for a half-decade, give or take. They have the assets to trade for him, thanks to the James Harden trade.

Kuzma would help, but how much is a pivotal question.