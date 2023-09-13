Proposed Trade Sends James Harden to Sixers Rival for $54 Million Guard

Despite the drama surrounding James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers are in control of him and his contract until they trade him. That means they can’t trade him to anyone who wants him until his contract expires. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would send Harden to his former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Here is what Buckley proposed between the two sides.

Sixers receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Thomas, 2025 Suns First-Round Pick

Nets receive: Harden

Buckley explained why the Sixers would go this route with Harden.

“If Philadelphia wants to end the Harden drama, this could be one way to do it. While no stars would come back to the Sixers, they would add two solid starters in Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith, plus two long-term assets in Thomas and the future first-rounder. Then they could either try chasing a title behind the Embiid-Tyrese Maxey duo or pool the rest of their resources into getting Embiid a more established co-star.”

It’d be hard to see Harden accepting another trade to the Nets, but if he’s truly that desperate to get off the Sixers, he may take what he can get at this point. Dinwiddie is entering the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract.

Zach Lowe Explains Possible Sixers-Clippers Trade

The Sixers have failed to come to an agreement with James Harden’s preferred choice, the Los Angeles Clippers. However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on the September 5 episode of “The Lowe Post” what it would take for the Sixers to agree to a trade.

Play

“If the Clippers were to put both (of their tradable) first-round picks in, even without (Terance Mann), I think there’s a two-team deal that exists that the Sixers would do,” Lowe said.

Lowe added that the Sixers are counting on Harden softening his stance enough to the point where he’ll show up to training camp to the point where he can raise his value enough to get traded.

“I don’t think the two teams have been anywhere close to any of that kind of deal, which is why I think the only play I see for the Sixers here is bring him to camp, hope…he plays pretty well, and the Clippers and some other teams with high expectations sputter over their first 20 games and get desperate.”

Both the Sixers and Clippers are using the clock to try to gain leverage on the other in a Harden trade. The question will be whose desperation will exceed the other – the Sixers’ desperation to get rid of Harden or the Clippers’ desperation to stay a contender with their window closing?

Adam Silver Speaks Out on James Harden Trade Request

On September 13, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave his thoughts on both Harden’s and Damian Lillard’s trade requests during a press conference. Silver condemned them but is glad that some of the noise has died down.

LIVE: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver | NBA Board of Governors Press Conference https://t.co/AStQ7J858I — NBA (@NBA) September 13, 2023

“In terms of trade demands, of course, don’t like them,” Silver said. “As a league, we want players and teams to honor their contracts. I’m watching both the situation in Portland and Philadelphia, and hope they get worked out to the satisfaction of everyone before the season starts. I’m glad that things seem to have settled down somewhat, at least in terms of public discourse.”

Considering the last time a Sixers star demanded a trade request lasted from training camp to the trade deadline, it’s more likely than not that the Harden drama will continue even when the season starts.