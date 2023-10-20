Proposed Trade Sends Sixers Former 6MOY for James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers may have to resort to desperate measures to resolve the James Harden drama once and for all. If they are at that point, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would help recoup some value for Harden, though it would be with an Eastern Conference rival.

Buckley proposed the following trade between the Sixers and the Miami Heat.

Sixers receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin

Heat receive: Harden

Buckley explained why Herro’s potential could be enough to convince the Sixers to take him.

“Herro isn’t a star and has flaws that could prevent him from ever becoming one, but at least he has a non-zero chance of making that leap,” Buckley wrote in an October 18 story. Buckley added how Herro could fit with some of the other pieces on the Sixers’ roster.

“A Herro-Tyrese Maxey combo might face a litany of defensive issues, but they could easily pile up enough points to keep their collective head well above water. Martin, meanwhile, could carve out a significant role as a two-way wing or even push for starting job.