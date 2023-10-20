Proposed Trade Sends Sixers Former 6MOY for James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers may have to resort to desperate measures to resolve the James Harden drama once and for all. If they are at that point, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would help recoup some value for Harden, though it would be with an Eastern Conference rival.
Buckley proposed the following trade between the Sixers and the Miami Heat.
Sixers receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin
Heat receive: Harden
Buckley explained why Herro’s potential could be enough to convince the Sixers to take him.
“Herro isn’t a star and has flaws that could prevent him from ever becoming one, but at least he has a non-zero chance of making that leap,” Buckley wrote in an October 18 story.
Buckley added how Herro could fit with some of the other pieces on the Sixers’ roster.
“A Herro-Tyrese Maxey combo might face a litany of defensive issues, but they could easily pile up enough points to keep their collective head well above water. Martin, meanwhile, could carve out a significant role as a two-way wing or even push for starting job.
“Add Tobias Harris to the mix, and that’s a strong, potentially championship-caliber supporting cast to put around reigning MVP Joel Embiid.”
Herro is much younger than Harden and can score. Even if he’s not the sam caliber player Harden is, he fits the Sixer’s timeline.
Heat Not Interested in James Harden: Report
The Sixers would be apprehensive about sending Harden to an Eastern Conference rival coming off a run to the NBA Finals. Even if they would be open to it, the Heat are not interested in Harden at the present time, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel.
“I’ll connect dots that should give you all the perspective needed,” Winderman wrote in an October 19 story. “The Heat’s City Edition jerseys this season will feature the word ‘Culture’ across the chest. Can you think of a single thing more incongruous than James Harden in a Heat jersey that reads ‘Culture’? That would be the NBA definition of juxtaposition. (Besides, the Heat have made it known privately that such is not a direction the team is considering. Now, could it make sense as a one-year rental? Perhaps. But that would add a whole new element to culture.) Now, could the Heat enter the equation as part of a multi-team deal involving Harden? That’s another story.”
The Heat missed on Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday this offseason, so their position could change depending on where they are midseason.
James Harden Misses Practice Due to ‘Personal Matter’
On October 19, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account that Harden missed the Sixers’ practice due to a personal matter.
“James Harden did not attend 76ers practice today and is away due to a personal matter,” Charania wrote.
It’s not hard to put the two and two together that Harden is missing practice to get back at the Sixers for not granting his trade request. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on October 18 that what Harden has done thus far is just the beginning.