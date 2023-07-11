Proposed Trade Reunites Sixers With $135 Million All-Star Guard for James Harden

With the predicament the Philadelphia 76ers are in with James Harden, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks that also reunites them with one of their former players.

Buckey proposed the following trade.

Bucks receive: Harden

76ers receive: Jrue Holiday and 2024 second-round pick (from the Portland Trail Blazers)

Buckley explained how the Sixers could benefit defensively from having someone like

“In (the Sixers) eyes, they could create an elite, soul-crushing defense built around Holiday, Joel Embiid, and P.J. Tucker while still fielding a good-but-maybe-not-great offense with the reigning MVP still leading the charge.

“Bring Holiday to Philly, and suddenly the Sixers could have a defensive answer for just about anything opponents throw at them. Holiday and Tucker are two of the more malleable stoppers in this league, and they’d have Embiid, a three-time All-Defensive selection, behind them. Add De’Anthony Melton to the mix, and they’d be even stingier.”

Buckley outlined that, despite Harden being better offensively, how the Sixers could survive replacing him on that end with Holiday.

“The offense would miss Harden’s playmaking and perimeter shooting, but it would still have plenty of punch. Embiid has captured the past two scoring titles. Tyrese Maxey just averaged 20 points for the first time and should be on track for even more. Holiday and Tobias Harris have been 20-point scorers in the past. This could easily be a top-10 attack, and if everything broke right, maybe a top-five unit.”

Patrick Beverley Wants to Play With James Harden

New Sixers addition Patrick Beverley, who played with Harden on the Houston Rockets, said he wants to play with Harden on the Sixers during his introductory press conference.

“Obviously, players are here to play,” Beverley said. “That decision is definitely above my pay grade, but you can’t re-do a James Harden. So, hell yeah, you want him here. Hell, yeah, you want him in the locker room. Hell yeah, you want him the first day of practice.”

Beverley then made his case to Harden for him to stick around with the Sixers.

“James, I love you, bro. Stay!” Beverley added. “But yeah, James is a really good friend of mine. A really, really, really good friend of mine. Our mom’s best friends. Me coming into the NBA with Houston, it was me and him. Six years, my star buddy. So I’m very familiar with James, and I’m excited. I’m excited to kind of get it going. He knows I’m here. So we’ll see.”

Beverley also admitted that Harden was partly why he decided to join the Sixers.

Joel Embiid Would Prefer James Harden Stay

During an interview with Rachel Nichols, Embiid voiced his disappointment with Harden’s trade request, but added that since they’re friends, he understands.

“I understand. It’s business. People make decisions, and I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever.”

Embiid would prefer Harden stay but values his friendship with the former MVP.

“(I) want him to come back, obviously, so we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship, so hopefully that his mindset can be changed. But, other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend. We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. I’m excited to keep that for the rest of our lives.”