Proposed Trade Reunites Sixers With $135 Million Guard for James Harden

With the Philadelphia 76ers still hanging onto James Harden until further notice, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar proposed a trade between the Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks that would swap Harden for former Sixers guard Jrue Holiday.

Sintar explained why both sides would agree to the trade on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“They’re the same age, and the salaries match. 76ers get NBA Champion (point guard) that plays elite defense and Holiday returns to the franchise that drafted him,” Stinar wrote. “Bucks add an offensive superstar they’ve never had to pair with Giannis.”

TRADE IDEA: Jrue Holiday for James Harden They’re the same age and the salaries match 76ers get NBA Champion PG that plays elite defense & Holiday returns to the franchise that drafted him Bucks add an offensive superstar they’ve never had to pair with Giannis pic.twitter.com/K35Y8ku9Ay — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) August 16, 2023

Holiday played for the Sixers from 2009 to 2013, where he made the all-star team in his final year with the Sixers before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans the following offseason. Holiday won a title in his first year with the Bucks in 2021.

While Holiday and Harden are the same age as of August 18, Harden will turn 34 on August 26, while Holiday won’t become that age until June 12, 2024. Holiday is also entering the third year of a four-year, $135 million contract with the Bucks. Holiday is coming off his second all-star appearance of his career and has made five consecutive NBA All-Defensive teams from 2018 to 2023.

Andre Iguodala Praises James Harden for ‘Leverage’ Play

Following the release of the viral video in which Harden called Daryl Morey a liar, former Sixers star Andre Iguodala commended Harden for utilizing the leverage he has on “Gil’s Show.”

Andre Iguodala talks about why James Harden went at 76ers GM Daryl Morey. pic.twitter.com/bD4vC361AD — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 15, 2023

“When you go into a contract negotiation, know what your value is and how you can leverage yourself. Know what opportunities you have on the other side, like to your safety net,” Iguodala said. “What is James’ safety net? Daryl Morey has a history with China, where he can say something, and the backlash from what he says, it may not be any because there’s a history there with Morey and China.”

Iguodala then added why Harden’s move was smart.

“It was a great move out of leverage by James, one, because it’s gonna be hard to discipline James, because what did he do wrong? Right? And James will sell some shoes. That’s ultimately why he’s over there,” Iguodala said.

Iguodala played for the Sixers from 2004 to 2012, which included playing with Holiday from 2009 to 2012.

P.J. Tucker Sides With James Harden

Long-time Harden teammate P.J. Tucker took to Instagram to declare his support for Harden following his long standoff with the Sixers. On August 14, Tucker posted a picture of him and Harden together the day Harden was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Player award on his Instagram story.

In that pic, Tucker posted the caption, “I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros,” which was aggregated by Sixers’ Wire’s Ky Carlin on his X account.

Tucker, who played with Holiday for the Bucks in 2021, is among the multiple players who have publically sided with Harden on the matter, including Iguodala and Kyrie Irving. If Harden remains a Sixers for an indefinite period, this could serve to be an ongoing issue for the Sixers roster until the matter is resolved.