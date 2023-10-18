Proposed 6-Way Trade Sends Sixers $85M Guard for James Harden & PJ Tucker

The Philadelphia 76ers are running out of time to resolve the James Harden drama before the season starts. With the Sixers and Los Angeles Clippers at a current stalemate, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus proposed a six-way trade to resolve the Harden drama while getting the Clippers their desired trade target.

Pincus proposed the following trade between the Sixers, Clippers, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, and New York Knicks in an October 18 story.

Sixers receive: Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Kyle Lowry, Protected 2028 Clippers First-Round pick (becomes unprotected in 2030 if not conveyed)

Clippers receive: Harden, PJ Tucker

Heat receive: Malcolm Brogdon, Jonathan Isaac

Knicks receive: Marcus Morris Sr.

Trail Blazers receive: Duncan Robinson, Danuel House, 2027 Protected Heat First-Round Pick (Becomes unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed)

Magic receive: Evan Fournier, Amir Coffey, 2024 Wizards First-Round Pick

Pincus explained why this deal would appeal to the Sixers.

“The Sixers get Mann, a first, a defender to replace Tucker (Covington), and a championship-proven veteran point guard who can help make sure Nurse’s first year with the Sixers is successful,” Pincus wrote.

At 37, Lowry is not the all-star he once was, but he could be used as contract fodder if a star becomes available, as he is in the final year of a three-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Heat in 2021. Plus, he would bring grit and championship experience to the Sixers were he to be kept.

James Harden Unlikely to be Traded By Opening Night: Report

Terance Mann continues to be the dealbreaker in the James Harden trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers. So much so that a Harden trade does not appear to be likely before the season begins.

On October 17, Fischer reported via his X account that Harden will likely be a Sixer on opening night on October 26 because the Clippers have refused to include Mann in trade discussions.

“Being told by one source tonight that with Clippers still unwilling to include Terance Mann or additional draft capital during talks with Philadelphia in recent days, it’s increasingly likely James Harden will be on the Sixers’ roster to start the season next Thursday vs. Bucks,” Fischer wrote.

Being told by one source tonight that with Clippers still unwilling to include Terance Mann or additional draft capital during talks with Philadelphia in recent days, it’s increasingly likely James Harden will be on the Sixers’ roster to start the season next Thursday vs. Bucks. https://t.co/GnP47kg9BR — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 18, 2023

This could be problematic for the Sixers since Harden has not backed off his trade request since first opting in. Even worse, Harden clarified that his relationship with the organization’s front office could not be repaired while talking with reporters on October 13.

James Harden Absent From Sixers Practice: Report

On October 18, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Harden did not attend Sixers practice via his X account.

James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2023

Fischer followed up on that when he reported via his X account that Harden was in Houston during the Sixers’ practice.

Just as he was during the Sixers’ media day, James Harden is in Houston, instead of Philadelphia, for this morning’s team practice, according to league sources. https://t.co/4vSCJEQwjg — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 18, 2023

When asked about Harden’s absence, Joel Embiid did have much to say on the matter besides saying, “Maybe he had something to do. I’m not sure,” while talking with reporters, per PHLY SPORTS’ Kyle Neubeck.

Joel Embiid, who goes on to say team had a good practice, on James Harden’s absence: “Maybe he had something to do” pic.twitter.com/FelUC0oqpf — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 18, 2023

After not being much of a problem during training camp, as confirmed by Tyrese Maxey, this might be the point where Harden starts to inflict his wrath on the Sixers until they grant him his trade request.