Proposed 4-Way Trade Sends Sixers $120 Million Guard for James Harden

With James Harden wanting off the Philadelphia 76ers, they must look into how they can get the most value out of him. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a four-way trade between the Sixers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers that could resolve their predicament with Harden.

Heat Receive: Damian Lillard, Marcus Morris Sr.

Clippers Receive: Harden, PF P.J. Tucker

Sixers Receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Robert Covington, 2028 and 2029 second-round picks (via Heat)

Trail Blazers Receive: 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks (via Heat), 2028 and 2030 unprotected first-round picks (via Clippers), Kyle Lowry, Nic Batum, Nikola Jović, Kobe Brown, Amir Coffey, Jason Preston

Swartz explained why he believes the Sixers would take this package back for Harden.

“Herro, 23, returns to his best role as a sixth man after averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and shooting 37.8 percent from three last season. Martin averaged 12.7 points and shot 42.3 percent from deep during Miami’s run to the Finals and likely becomes Philly’s new starting small forward. Covington returns to the 76ers as a rotation player, and Philadelphia collects a pair of second-round picks as well.”

Herro is entering the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract. Swartz outlined what the Sixers’ rotation would look like should they agree to this trade.

“With the dust settled, the Sixers now have De’Anthony Melton, Maxey, Martin, Harris, and Embiid as a starting five with Herro, Covington, Paul Reed, Patrick Beverley, Mo Bamba, and others off the bench.”

Sixers Willing to Wait on James Harden’s Trade Request

On July 12, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is willing to wait out Harden’s trade request for the foreseeable future, which could extend as far as training camp.

“Even with Harden’s continued interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers after opting into a $35.6 million salary for the 2023-24 campaign, there was nothing resembling a real update on his dynamic with Philadelphia, aside from the familiar musings that Morey and the Sixers aren’t afraid of taking his trade process into September — and perhaps training camp if need be,” Fischer wrote.

Morey has done this before with Ben Simmons and managed to come away with Harden from that situation. The question will be whether Morey can make the most out of a situation like this again.

Daryl Morey Wants to Keep James Harden

On July 13, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that, from the intel he’s heard during the Summer League, Morey hopes to keep Harden and has not been trying to trade him since Harden’s request.

“Rival executives with whom I spoke at summer league were universally convinced that the Sixers are now attempting to keep Harden. Discontent be damned.

“The sluggish trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers about Harden would seem to support this stance. Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon.”

All indications are that the Sixers are in no rush to trade Harden away despite his request, and the situation could very well prolong itself all the way into the regular season, much like it did with Simmons.