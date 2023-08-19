Proposed Trade Sends Joel Embiid to Sixers Rival for $163 Million Star

At the present time, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to worry about Joel Embiid requesting a trade because he hasn’t done so. However, if the Sixers fail to get any further in the playoffs than they have since 2018, a request could be coming.

If that turns out to be the case, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade between the Sixers and Miami Heat.

Sixers receive: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Heat 2027 First-Round Pick, Heat 2029 Heat First-Round Pick, 2028 Miami Heat Pick Swap

Heat receive: Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker, Furkan Korkmaz

Buckley first explained why getting someone like Adebayo back in a trade would be a rare sight for any team, let alone the Sixers.

“When superstars are traded—even ones with resumes as rich as the reigning MVPs—they almost never bring back someone of Bam Adebayo’s ilk. He’d be off the table in trade talks for all but a handful of players in this league—his mere mention in discussions with Portland had Miami’s front office in stitches—but Joel Embiid, who has a close relationship with Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, could be in that handful,” Buckley wrote.

Buckley then added why Adebayo alone would be a good trade package for Embiid.

“If he is [in that handful], then this easily becomes Philly’s best chance to bring back a centerpiece in an Embiid swap. Adebayo, who turned 26 in July, is a two-time All-Star who could have multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards in his near future. If he ever pushed his shooting range past the three-point arc and maximized his offensive potential, MVP consideration isn’t off the table.”

Adebayo is entering the third year of a five-year, $163 million contract with the Heat.

Miami ‘Keeping Eye’ on Sixers Situation: Report

On August 18, Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported that the Heat were among the two teams who were keeping their eyes peeled on Embiid’s situation with the Sixers.

“Everyone’s circling, waiting. The Knicks and Miami are keeping an eye on everything going on,” a league source told Goodwill.

Even though no formal request has been made, reports like this indicate that the Sixers are facing more pressure than ever to build a winner around Embiid because if they don’t, teams are already waiting to see if the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player will want a change of scenery.

Rockets Floated as Joel Embiid Suitor: Insider

While Goodwill mentioned that the Knicks and Heat are watching the Embiid situation, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko explained why the Houston Rockets are another team to watch for should Embiid want out on “The Athletic NBA Show” on August 14.

“Another team [to watch] is Houston, just because of the bond between Joel and Ime [Udoka],” Iko said. “Maybe in the next year or so… because obviously, if Joel stays this season and plays it out, that’s one thing.

Udoka was an assistant coach for the Sixers during the 2019-20 season, so he has familiarity with Embiid. There would also be a strong appeal to send Embiid out of the conference instead of the Knicks or the Heat, even if they offered more than the Rockets.