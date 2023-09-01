Proposed Trade Sends Sixers Former No. 3 Pick for Joel Embiid & PJ Tucker

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to worry about Joel Embiid wanting out at the moment, as he has not made a trade request, but if he does, they have to consider what their best options are. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade between the Sixers and the New York Knicks that would potentially give the Sixers a fresh start.

Buckey proposed the following trade between the Sixers and Knicks.

Sixers receive: RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Isaiah Hartenstein, 2024 Wizards First-Round Pick (Top-12 protected), 2025 Bucks First-Round Pick (Top-4 Protected), 2028 Knicks First-Round Pick, 2030 Knicks First-Round Pick

Knicks receive: Embiid, PJ Tucker

Buckley then explained why the Knicks would want both Embiid and Tucker.

“The Knicks have interest in Embiid—as 28 other teams probably do—who could be the missing superstar who moves them into full-fledged championship contention.

“Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle get a lot harder to handle if opposing defenses have to account for Embiid first. Tack on Tucker, a three-and-D swingman with 102 playoff games under his belt, and New York could see this as a title-delivering trade.”

Barrett is only 23 years old, so he would fit in the timeline of a retool since he would be playing beside Tyrese Maxey, who is 22.

NBA Personnel Believe Joel Embiid Will Want Out

Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported on August 18 that there are those in NBA circles who believe that Embiid will eventually ask for a trade, which is what Daryl Morey wants.

“Embiid has said all the right things publicly, but there has to be some residual fatigue in his entire 76ers experience. Morey is responsible for only the past few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.”

Goodwill added that there are teams keeping tabs on the Sixers’ situation at the moment.

“Everyone’s circling, waiting. The Knicks and Miami are keeping an eye on everything going on,” a source told Goodwill.

PJ Tucker Takes James Harden’s Side

After Harden was filmed in China calling Morey a liar on August 14, Tucker took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the matter. On his Instagram story, Tucker shared a picture of him and Harden the day the latter won the MVP, while writing the caption, “I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros,” which was aggregated by Sixers’ Wire’s Ky Carlin on his X account.

This may or may not have ramifications for Tucker’s future with the Sixers. It’s clear that his loyalty is to Harden above anything else in this particular situation. Taking his side may compel the Sixers’ management to get rid of him, too should they get the opportunity.

It is also because Harden took a $15 million pay cut in 2022 that paved the way for Tucker to get a three-year, $33 million contract with the Sixers that same offseason. Getting Tucker his new payday may very well play a part in why he feels loyalty more to Harden than the Sixers.